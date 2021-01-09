CES 2021: Dreame Technology will Display its Flagship Cleaning Products for Smart Home

"CES is the most influential tech event in the world to showcase breakthrough technologies and groundbreaking products, and it allows more consumers to experience the benefits and convenience of technological progress," said Yu Hao, founder and CEO of Dreame. "As a technology-centric company, Dreame is committed to empowering modern households with smart appliances, helping consumers to build a convenient and easeful lifestyle."

As the first vacuum cleaner to break the USD $1.5M crowdfunding record on Indiegogo in last September, T20 vacuum can generate up to 150 AW suction power with a 125,000rpm high-speed motor. The intelligent adaptive suction power can automatically detect different floor types and alter suction power accordingly.

Dreame's top-of-the-line D9 robot vacuum cleaner comes with 14 revolutionary improvements for an unparalleled cleaning experience. D9 features new Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) navigation and Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) intelligent algorithm for more efficient path planning. The robot can recognize room space and create visual maps within an app, allowing users to manage and monitor the cleaning process.

Dreame will launch T30 vacuum, a robust model featuring a 150,000rpm high-speed motor this year, along with cordless vacuum T10 and robot vacuum L10 pro.

"Dreame will introduce more innovative consumer products in the smart home cleaning industry through exploring infinite possibilities of technology. It's our mission to bring powerful cleaning technology to more people around the world," said Yu Hao.

About Dreame

Established in 2015, Dreame Technology, an innovative consumer products brand with the vision to improve global users' quality of life with a focus on high-performance cleaning appliances.

