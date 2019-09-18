Cervus Appoints New Director to the Board

CALGARY, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Cervus Equipment Corporation ("Cervus" or the "Company") (TSX: CERV) today announced that Wendy Henkelman has been appointed as an independent director of Cervus and Chair of the Audit Committee.

"Ms. Henkelman enjoyed a successful career as a senior executive at Shell Canada Limited and at Penn West Exploration and we look forward to her participation on our board," said Peter Lacey, Chairman of Cervus' Board of Directors. "In addition to Ms. Henkelman's executive credentials, she has significant experience as corporate director with ATB Financial and Postmedia Network Inc. Ms. Henkelman will provide Cervus' board with valuable insights on matters of corporate finance, audit and information systems and technology. Having designed and executed enterprise wide strategies for tax and royalty compliance, treasury, and technology systems and infrastructure, Ms. Henkelman brings to the board extensive financial literacy and strategic thinking gained from her years as a senior executive and advisor."

Wendy Henkelman joined Penn West Exploration in 2008 and served as Vice President, Treasury and Compliance until 2012. Prior to her tenure at Penn West, Ms. Henkelman served in senior roles at Shell Canada Limited from 1994 up until 2008, then holding the position of Country Tax Manager, Canada. Ms. Henkelman earned a Bachelor of Commerce Degree with Distinction from the University of Alberta and has attained her CPA, CA designation from the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants. Ms. Henkelman has completed the In-depth Tax/Income Tax program with the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada and the Executive Leadership Program at the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus acquires and operates authorized agricultural, transportation and material handling equipment dealerships. The Company has interests in 63 dealerships in Canada, New Zealand and Australia, employing more than 1,500 people. The primary equipment brands represented by Cervus include John Deere agricultural equipment; Peterbilt transportation equipment; and Clark, Sellick, Doosan, JLG and Baumann material handling equipment. The common shares of Cervus are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol "CERV".

