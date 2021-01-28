Cervus Announces Transition of Chief Financial Officer Position

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Cervus Equipment Corporation ("Cervus" or the "Company") (TSX: CERV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Catie Busch as Chief Financial Officer effective April 1, 2021, having previously served as the Company's Senior Director of Finance and Public Markets. The appointment of Ms. Busch is part of a comprehensive executive succession plan. The Company's outgoing CFO, Mr. Adam Lowther, will continue to support Ms. Busch over the next two months as part of a structured transition.

"I am delighted to welcome Ms. Busch to the executive ranks of Cervus Equipment. I have the utmost confidence in her capabilities and leadership skills. Ms. Busch and Mr. Lowther have collaborated closely over the past seven years, and Cervus is in a strong position to smoothly transition leadership for this key role," said Angela Lekatsas, Cervus' President and CEO. "On behalf of the entire Cervus organization and Board of Directors, I want to thank Mr. Lowther for his significant contributions over the last eight years. Cervus has become a better organization under his financial leadership, and I have valued his commitment to our growth and success."

Ms. Busch joined Cervus in June 2014 and has held increasing roles of financial responsibility and leadership including Senior Financial Analyst, Finance & Reporting Manager, and Director of Finance. Ms. Busch holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (Honors) from Wilfrid Laurier University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and Chartered Business Valuator (CBV). Prior to joining Cervus Equipment, Ms. Busch worked in public practice in the areas of Audit and Assurance as well as Financial Advisory Services.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets across Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Throughout its territories and across its diverse markets, Cervus dealerships are united in delivering sales and support of the market-leading equipment our customers depend on to earn a living. The Company operates 64 Cervus dealerships and is the authorized representative of leading equipment brands including: John Deere agricultural equipment; Peterbilt transportation equipment; and Clark, Sellick, Doosan, JLG and Baumann material handling equipment. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol "CERV".

SOURCE Cervus Equipment Corporation

For further information: Angela Lekatsas, President and CEO, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.cervusequipment.com

