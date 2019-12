Cervus Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend

CALGARY, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Cervus Equipment Corporation ("Cervus" or the "Company") (TSX: CERV) today announced that the Board of Directors of Cervus has approved a cash dividend to Cervus shareholders of $0.11 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019. Payment will be made on or about January 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2019.

Investors are cautioned that quarterly dividends are always subject to approval from the Board of Directors of Cervus and may be increased, decreased or suspended by the Board at any time.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus acquires and operates authorized agricultural, transportation and material handling equipment dealerships. The Company has interests in 63 dealerships in Canada, New Zealand and Australia, employing more than 1,500 people. The primary equipment brands represented by Cervus include John Deere agricultural equipment; Peterbilt transportation equipment; and Clark, Sellick, Doosan, JLG and Baumann material handling equipment. The common shares of Cervus are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol "CERV".

For further information: Angela Lekatsas - President & CEO, alekatsas@cervusequipment.com; Adam Lowther - Chief Financial Officer, alowther@cervusequipment.com

