CERTAIN AFFINITY ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING OF NEW TORONTO FACILITY

New Space in the Heart of Downtown Doubles the Size of Previous Facility;

Will Support New Original Game and Ongoing Blockbuster AAA Co-development

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ -- Certain Affinity, the 2021 Canadian Game Awards' Studio of the Year, and one of the largest independent video game developers in North America, today announced the official grand opening of its new facility in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Certain Affinity has made a name for itself by partnering with major studios on world-renowned franchises like Call of Duty®, Halo®, World of Tanks®, Left 4 Dead®, Hearthstone®, Hogwarts Legacy®, New World®, and many more. Over the years it has developed or co-developed more than 39 games and significant content updates across 16 different franchises including the original games Age of Booty and Crimson Alliance.

"Toronto is incredibly supportive of game development, and we're blown away by the up and coming talent in the region," said Max Hoberman, Certain Affinity's CEO and Founder. "It's an exciting time for us as we make progress on an ambitious original game while continuing to co-develop some of the most exciting games in the industry. We are thrilled to bring these games and new worlds to life, and our growing Toronto studio continues to be critical to our long term strategic plans and success."

Located in the heart of downtown, this new space features more than 12,000 square feet with amenities including a rooftop deck that sports amazing views of the city, a recreation room where colleagues can play Ping-Pong and board games, and necessary space to grow its current regional headcount to more than 100 developers.

Certain Affinity is proud of its ongoing local and regional partnerships that help contribute to a world-class Canadian game development ecosystem while also supporting the next generation of talent.

"The Toronto Region is drawing the attention of the world for its emerging digital media and game development sectors, its diverse and welcoming community and its dynamic cultural scene," said Stephen Lund, CEO, Toronto Global. "I'm thrilled that after helping Certain Affinity to launch here in 2019, the company continues to succeed and grow its presence in Toronto, and contribute to our reputation as a global center for innovation and creativity."

"Certain Affinity continues to set the standard for what the video game industry can accomplish in our province's thriving techno-creative space. Since choosing to expand to Ontario in 2019 and working with Interactive Ontario as a Torchbearer member, Certain Affinity has had a profound and long-lasting impact on our sector," said Lucie Lalumière, President and CEO of Interactive Ontario. "This next chapter of the studio will create exciting additional opportunities for the highly skilled techno-creative talent that our province is known for."

Certain Affinity is seeking a variety of skilled and passionate team members to join the company, including artists, programmers, designers, producers, and more. Anyone interested in joining this growing independent AAA game developer can see a list of current job openings at www.certainaffinity.com/careers .

About Certain Affinity

Certain Affinity was founded in 2006 as a bootstrap startup with the goal of creating innovative, top-quality action games. The Austin-based company brings together an exceptionally experienced, unusually talented group to form the largest independent developer in Texas, with a second, award-winning studio in Toronto, Canada. The company's 200+ full-time employees include veterans from dozens of successful game studios, with Max Hoberman, CA's founder and former Multiplayer and Online Lead for the Halo series at Bungie®, serving as CEO and head of development, and Paul Sams, former CEO at Ready At Dawn Studios® and COO at Blizzard Entertainment®, serving as President & COO. Learn more at www.certainaffinity.com

