CERES GLOBAL AG CORP. PARTNERS WITH GRUPO TRIMEX TO ADVANCE REGENERATIVE AGRICULTURE INITIATIVES

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSX: CRP) ("Ceres" or the "Corporation") a global agricultural, energy and industrial products merchandising and supply chain company, today announced that on November 3, 2023, the Corporation entered into an exclusive agreement with Grupo Trimex ("Trimex"), Mexico's largest flour miller, to collaboratively develop and execute regenerative agriculture initiatives.

The partnership between Ceres and Trimex aims to deliver transformative outcomes and enhance grower performance and environmental sustainability. The primary focus of the collaboration is the adoption of innovative agronomic practices and technologies that deliver positive outcomes at the farm gate, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and positively impacting other sustainability indicators such as biodiversity and water quality. The collaboration will expand these programs across Canadian and U.S. hard red spring wheat supply sheds.

"This partnership with Trimex marks a significant step forward in our core long-term priority of developing regenerative agriculture and supply chain solutions," said Carlos Paz, President and CEO of Ceres. "We believe that regenerative agriculture is an integral part of addressing climate change and creating positive outcomes for both our farmer partners and our planet. Together with Trimex, we are well-positioned to foster more efficient growing practices and continue to offer tailored solutions to strategic customers."

"Wheat growers across the U.S. northern plains and the Canadian prairies have been among the quickest to adopt practices like zero till and diverse crop rotations to support soil health and improve outcomes on their farms," added Jeff Wildeman, Managing Director at Ceres. "We are excited to work collaboratively with growers and Trimex in accelerating this continuous journey of improvement. Working together to identify local, scalable solutions that deliver value to the grower and create positive environmental outcomes is core to our work."

Mar Gutiérrez, Sustainability and Social Impact Manager at Grupo Trimex commented, "Consumers are looking for increased transparency across the supply chain as they seek to understand how their food is produced. Through this collaboration with Ceres, we want to shine a light on the great work that wheat growers in the northern plains are already doing when it comes to sustainable production. Just as importantly, we want to work with growers in the adoption of new practices on their farms. These practices must add value to the grower while also helping us further improve sustainable wheat production."

Regenerative agriculture focuses on rebuilding and maintaining the health of the soil by promoting biodiversity, improving the water cycle, and increasing organic matter within the soil. It encompasses a variety of practices that aim to improve the productivity of our soils, minimize soil erosion, and eliminate GHG reductions or capture carbon in the soil, which can help mitigate the effects of climate change. Given the diversity in cropping systems globally, the practices that achieve the desired outcomes vary from region to region. By enhancing the resilience and vitality of farmland, regenerative agriculture not only benefits the environment, but also supports long-term sustainability and productivity for farmers.

About Ceres Global Ag Corp.

Ceres and its subsidiaries add value across agricultural, energy and industrial supply chains through efficient sourcing, storing, transporting and marketing of high–quality agricultural commodities, value–added products and raw materials. Leveraging its network of commodity logistics centers and team of industry experts, Ceres connects farmers to customers around the world.

Ceres is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and together with its affiliated companies, operates 11 locations across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Minnesota. These facilities have an aggregate grain and oilseed storage capacity of approximately 29 million bushels.

Ceres has a 50% interest in Savage Riverport, LLC (a joint venture with Consolidated Grain and Barge Co.), a 50% interest in Berthold Farmers Elevator, LLC (a joint venture with The Berthold Farmers Elevator Company), a 50% interest in Farmers Grain, LLC (a joint venture with Farmer's Cooperative Grain and Seed Association), a 50% interest in Gateway Energy Terminal (an unincorporated joint venture with Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp.), a 25% interest in Stewart Southern Railway Inc. (a short–line railway located in southeast Saskatchewan with a range of 130 kilometers), and a 17% interest in Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd. (a Canada–based seed development company).

For more information about Ceres, please visit www.ceresglobalagcorp.com

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and United States securities laws. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, statements regarding future operations and results, anticipated business prospects and financial performance of Ceres and its subsidiaries, including the plans, costs, timing and capital for the further development of the Northgate Commodities Logistics Centre, expectations or projections about the future, strategies and goals for growth, expected and future cash flows, costs, planned capital expenditures, regulatory change, general economic political and market conditions anticipated capital projects, construction and completion dates, operating and financial results, critical accounting estimates, the expected financial and operational consequences of future commitments. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes", "may have implications" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Key assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based are listed in the "Forward-Looking Information" section of the MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2023. Many such assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Ceres and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information include, among others, risks related to weather, politics and governments, changes in environmental and other laws and regulations, competitive factors in agricultural, food processing and feed sectors, construction and completion of capital projects, labour, equipment and material costs, access to capital markets, interest and currency exchange rates, technological developments, global and local economic conditions, the ability of Ceres to successfully implement strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the operating performance of the Corporation's assets, the availability and price of commodities and regulatory environment, processes and decisions. Although Ceres has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results that are not anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Ceres undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE Ceres Global Ag Corp.

For further information: Carlos Paz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ceres Global Ag Corp, 952-746-6808, [email protected]; Anna Speyer, Investor Relations Manager, NATIONAL Capital Markets, 416-795-2598, [email protected]