CERES GLOBAL AG CORP. NAMES NEW VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND CORPORATE SECRETARY

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSX: CRP) ("Ceres" or the "Corporation") has announced that Glen Goldman has stepped down as Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective December 31, 2022. Mr. Goldman has supported the Corporation on a consultative basis since his departure. The Corporation also announced the appointment of Jennifer Henderson to the role, effective February 13, 2023.

Jennifer Henderson brings over 20 years of global legal experience, along with experience in commercial leadership, product safety, and regulatory affairs in the food, feed, and biotechnology segments. Ms. Henderson joins Ceres Global Ag Corp. from Believer Meats, where she served as Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, and General Counsel and oversaw the legal, human resources, regulatory affairs, government relations and food safety functions.

Prior to joining Believer Meats, Ms. Henderson held various leadership roles at Cargill within their Global Leadership teams, including Managing Director of Cargill's Animal Nutrition business in Western Canada, and Business Unit Lead Counsel roles with Cargill's Valued Added Meats business and Cargill's Global Animal Nutrition business. Ms. Henderson also brings valuable experience in global agriculture supply chain solutions. She holds a B.A. from the University of Minnesota and a J.D. from Mitchell Hamline (fka William Mitchell College of Law), where she graduated Summa Cum Laude.

"We thank Glen for his contributions to Ceres over the last four years and wish him continued success in his future endeavors," said Carlos Paz, CEO of Ceres. "We are also pleased to welcome Jennifer to the team. Her extensive legal background coupled with her global leadership experience in transportation and logistics, supply chain solutions, and futures and commodities trading will strengthen our management team and support the continued growth of the Corporation."

Ceres and its subsidiaries add value across agricultural, energy and industrial supply chains through efficient sourcing, storing, transporting and marketing of high–quality agricultural commodities, value– added products and raw materials. Leveraging its network of commodity logistics centers and team of industry experts, Ceres connects farmers to customers around the world.

Ceres is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and together with its affiliated companies, operates 13 locations across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Minnesota. These facilities have an aggregate grain and oilseed storage capacity of approximately 31 million bushels.

Ceres has a 50% interest in Savage Riverport, LLC (a joint venture with Consolidated Grain and Barge Co.), a 50% interest in Berthold Farmers Elevator, LLC (a joint venture with The Berthold Farmers Elevator Company), a 50% interest in Farmers Grain, LLC (a joint venture with Farmer's Cooperative Grain and Seed Association), a 50% interest in Gateway Energy Terminal (an unincorporated joint venture with Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp.), a 25% interest in Stewart Southern Railway Inc. (a short–line railway located in southeast Saskatchewan with a range of 130 kilometers), and a 17% interest in Canterra Seed Holdings Ltd. (a Canada–based seed development company).

For further information: Carlos Paz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ceres Global Ag Corp, 952‐746‐6808, [email protected]; Anna Speyer, Investor Relations Manager, NATIONAL Capital Markets, 416-795-2598, [email protected]