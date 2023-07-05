CERES GLOBAL AG CORP. NAMES NEW VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS

MINNEAPOLIS, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSX: CRP) ("Ceres" or the "Corporation") has announced the appointment of James Mowbray to Vice President and Director of Operations, effective June 30th, 2023. The Corporation also announced that Pat Gathman is stepping down as the Vice President, Operations and will oversee the transition until August 31st, 2023.

James Mowbray has more than three decades of experience in corporate and operational management, specializing in business growth strategies, sales, and marketing in the oilseed processing and grain agribusiness. Prior to joining Ceres, he worked for BASF Canada as the National Accounts Manager and executed strategic plans for distributors in Eastern and Western Canada. He also served as General Manager, North America at Farmers Edge, leading the Operations and Sales teams responsible for Precision Agriculture and Data Management.

Previously, Mr. Mowbray held various leadership roles at Cargill Limited, including Vice President and North American Transportation Leader, CASCNA; Vice President and Business Unit Commercial Manager; Assistant Vice President and Business Unit Operations, and Country Operations Leader. He is also a CMA/CPA Professional Designation holder and earned a Computer Office Accounting Diploma from Robertson Career College.

"We thank Pat for his valuable contributions to Ceres over the past four years. We wish him all the best in his future pursuits," said Carlos Paz, CEO of Ceres. "We are also pleased to welcome James to the Ceres team. His extensive operations experience and strong business acumen will be instrumental in propelling our organization forward, ensuring operational excellence, safety, and sustained growth for Ceres."

About Ceres Global Ag Corp.

Ceres and its subsidiaries add value across agricultural, energy and industrial supply chains through efficient sourcing, storing, transporting and marketing of high–quality agricultural commodities, value– added products and raw materials. Leveraging its network of commodity logistics centers and team of industry experts, Ceres connects farmers to customers around the world.

Ceres is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and together with its affiliated companies, operates 13 locations across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Minnesota. These facilities have an aggregate grain and oilseed storage capacity of approximately 31 million bushels.

Ceres has a 50% interest in Savage Riverport, LLC (a joint venture with Consolidated Grain and Barge Co.), a 50% interest in Berthold Farmers Elevator, LLC (a joint venture with The Berthold Farmers Elevator Company), a 50% interest in Farmers Grain, LLC (a joint venture with Farmer's Cooperative Grain and Seed Association), a 50% interest in Gateway Energy Terminal (an unincorporated joint venture with Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp.), a 25% interest in Stewart Southern Railway Inc. (a short–line railway located in southeast Saskatchewan with a range of 130 kilometers), and a 17% interest in Canterra Seed Holdings Ltd. (a Canada–based seed development company).

