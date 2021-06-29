Ceres Global Ag Corp. Announces the Promotions of Pat Gathman to Vice President, Operations and Dusty Clevenger to Vice President, Strategy and Business Development

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSX: CRP) ("Ceres" or the "Corporation") a global agricultural, energy and industrial products merchandising and supply chain company, is pleased to announce the promotions of Pat Gathman and Dusty Clevenger, effective July 1, 2021.

Pat Gathman, Director of Agricultural Operations, is being promoted to Vice President - Operations. Mr. Gathman joined Ceres in 2019 and has brought exceptional leadership to the operations function across Ceres with a focus on safety, talent development, and operational excellence. Prior to joining Ceres, he was with Bunge and Cargill across the US and Brazil in facility operational and management roles. Mr. Gathman has over 25 years of operational leadership experience across the oilseed processing and grain agribusiness. He holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from North Dakota State University.

Dusty Clevenger, Business Development Director, has been named Vice President - Strategy and Business Development. Mr. Clevenger joined Ceres in the fall of 2018 and quickly brought a new level of strategic thinking and analysis to the Corporation's business development efforts, which have been critical to Ceres' growth since that time. Mr. Clevenger started his career in oilseed merchandising before moving into business development and senior leadership roles at Archer Daniels Midland, Gavilon and Agspring where he successfully built teams and businesses across North and South America, Europe and Australia. Mr. Clevenger holds an MBA and bachelor's degree in Agribusiness from the University of Nebraska.

"Ceres has benefitted from and enjoyed solid contributions from both Pat and Dusty over the past two plus years," said Robert Day, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ceres. "Their respective promotions to Vice President positions are recognition of those contributions and more than appropriate given the size and scope of Ceres' growth and ambitions going forward. We look forward to their continued leadership as we focus on the successful execution of our operating plan and growth strategy."

Ceres and its subsidiaries ("Ceres") add value across agricultural, energy and industrial supply chains through efficient sourcing, storing, transporting and marketing of high-quality agricultural commodities, value-added products and raw materials. Leveraging its network of commodity logistics centers and team of industry experts, Ceres connects farmers to customers around the world.

Ceres is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota, and together with its affiliated companies, operates 13 locations across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Minnesota. These facilities have an aggregate grain and oilseed storage capacity of approximately 31 million bushels.

Ceres has a 50% interest in Savage Riverport, LLC (a joint venture with Consolidated Grain and Barge Co.), a 50% interest in Farmers Grain, LLC (a joint venture with Farmer's Cooperative Grain and Seed Association), a 50% interest in Gateway Energy Terminal (an unincorporated joint venture with Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp.), a 25% interest in Stewart Southern Railway Inc. (a short-line railway located in southeast Saskatchewan with a range of 130 kilometers), and a 17% interest in Canterra Seed Holdings Ltd. (a Canada-based seed development company).

