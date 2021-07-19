Ceres Global Ag Corp. Announces the Appointment of David Rotenberg to its Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSX: CRP) ("Ceres" or the "Corporation") a global agricultural, energy and industrial products merchandising and supply chain company, is pleased to announce that David Rotenberg has agreed to serve as an additional member of the Board of Directors of the Corporation, effective July 19, 2021.

David Rotenberg is a Principal at Bixby Bridge Capital, LLC ("Bixby"), a private investor and lender founded in 1992 and headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and certain affiliates of Bixby are investors with Ceres's largest shareholder, VN Capital Fund C, LP. Mr. Rotenberg's investment portfolio includes commercial real estate, operating businesses, private equity, and secured financings. He also serves as Bixby's in-house legal counsel and is licensed to practice law in Illinois. Prior to joining Bixby in 2007, Mr. Rotenberg practiced law in Chicago. He received a J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School in 2004 and graduated with honors from Vassar College in 1999.

"The Ceres Board is pleased to welcome David Rotenberg as its newest Director," said Douglas Speers, Ceres' Chair of the Board. "Mr. Rotenberg's broad business background will be very valuable to the corporation as we continue to execute on our strategy to become a leading northern-tier grain and oilseed company in North America."

About Ceres Global Ag Corp. (ceresglobalagcorp.com)

Ceres and its subsidiaries ("Ceres") add value across agricultural, energy and industrial supply chains through efficient sourcing, storing, transporting and marketing of high-quality agricultural commodities, value-added products and raw materials. Leveraging its network of commodity logistics centers and team of industry experts, Ceres connects farmers to customers around the world.

Ceres is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota, and together with its affiliated companies, operates 13 locations across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Minnesota. These facilities have an aggregate grain and oilseed storage capacity of approximately 31 million bushels.

Ceres has a 50% interest in Savage Riverport, LLC (a joint venture with Consolidated Grain and Barge Co.), a 50% interest in Farmers Grain, LLC (a joint venture with Farmer's Cooperative Grain and Seed Association), a 50% interest in Gateway Energy Terminal (an unincorporated joint venture with Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp.), a 25% interest in Stewart Southern Railway Inc. (a short-line railway located in southeast Saskatchewan with a range of 130 kilometers), and a 17% interest in Canterra Seed Holdings Ltd. (a Canada-based seed development company).

