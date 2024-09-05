CERES GLOBAL AG CORP. ANNOUNCES EXPANDED REGENERATIVE AGRICULTURE PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLER MILLING

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSX: CRP) ("Ceres" or the "Corporation") a global agricultural, energy and industrial products merchandising and supply chain company, today announced the continuation and expansion of their regenerative agriculture partnership with Miller Milling ("Miller"), one of the largest wheat millers in the U.S.

Ceres' regenerative agriculture program delivers local, scalable solutions to wheat growers in North Dakota. By implementing advanced nutrient practices, the program improves both agronomic and environmental outcomes, enabling the adoption of sustainable practices that enhance nutrient use efficiency. Ultimately, this benefits the entire supply chain, from growers to millers.

"Our collaboration with Miller Milling started in 2023 to support their regenerative agriculture program. Since its inception, we have experienced significant growth and are looking forward to further expansion of this collaboration in 2025, providing Miller's extensive network of flour mills with North Dakota wheat grown using regenerative ag practices," said Carlos Paz, CEO of Ceres. "Our program de-risks the adoption of new practices for growers and fosters connections between farmers and flour millers. Through the continued success of this program, we look forward to working with Miller in this expanded partnership, furthering our vision of enabling our customers to do great things, and creating a more integrated, resilient, and efficient supply chain."

"As part of our partnership with Ceres, we've expanded our enrolled acres in the program from 4,500 acres across 5 growers to 16,800 acres across 15 growers," said Marty Moran, Senior Director of EHS & Sustainability of Miller. "Our commitment to sustainability has always been a core focus at Miller, and we're pleased to continue collaborating with Ceres to help growers improve nitrogen efficiency and reduce GHG emissions."

Ceres implements its regenerative agriculture program with a hands-on approach, being in the fields either directly or indirectly through joint ventures and third-party partners. By leveraging Ceres' comprehensive regenerative agriculture solutions and partnerships with farmers and end-users, the Corporation aims to be at the forefront of driving the adoption of sustainable growing practices.

About Ceres Global Ag Corp.

Ceres is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota, and together with its affiliated companies, operates 11 locations across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Minnesota. These facilities have an aggregate grain and oilseed storage capacity of approximately 29 million bushels. The Corporation also owns membership interests in three agricultural joint ventures that have an aggregate grain and oilseed storage capacity of approximately 16 million bushels.

Ceres has a 50% interest in Savage Riverport, LLC (a joint venture with Consolidated Grain and Barge Co.), a 50% interest in Berthold Farmers Elevator, LLC (a joint venture with The Berthold Farmers Elevator Company), a 50% interest in Farmers Grain, LLC (a joint venture with Farmer's Cooperative Grain and Seed Association), a 41% interest in Gateway Energy Terminal (an unincorporated joint venture with Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp.), a 25% interest in Stewart Southern Railway Inc. (a short-line railway located in southeast Saskatchewan with a range of 130 kilometers).

For more information about Ceres, please visit www.ceresglobalagcorp.com.

For more information, please contact: Carlos Paz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ceres Global Ag Corp, 952‐746‐6808, [email protected]; Anna Speyer, Investor Relations Manager, NATIONAL Capital Markets, 416-795-2598, [email protected]