Ceres Global Ag Corp. Announces Cooperation Regarding Regulatory Investigations

MINNEAPOLIS, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSX: CRP) ("Ceres" or the "Corporation") a global agricultural, energy and industrial products merchandising and supply chain company, today announced that the Corporation and certain of its current and former personnel have received subpoenas from the US Department of Justice to produce documents and other records regarding the Corporation's trading and other related activities, with a particular focus on the Corporation's oat market trades from 2016 to 2019. Ceres also received a voluntary document request from the US Commodities Futures Trading Commission seeking similar information.

Ceres has cooperated, and will continue to cooperate, with both investigations. More information will be provided in due course as is appropriate.

About Ceres Global Ag Corp. (ceresglobalagcorp.com)

Ceres and its subsidiaries ("Ceres") add value across agricultural, energy and industrial supply chains through efficient sourcing, storing, transporting and marketing of high-quality agricultural commodities, value-added products and raw materials. Leveraging its network of commodity logistics centers and team of industry experts, Ceres connects farmers to customers around the world.

Ceres is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota, and together with its affiliated companies, operates 13 locations across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Minnesota. These facilities have an aggregate grain and oilseed storage capacity of approximately 31 million bushels.

Ceres has a 50% interest in Savage Riverport, LLC (a joint venture with Consolidated Grain and Barge Co.), a 50% interest in Farmers Grain, LLC (a joint venture with Farmer's Cooperative Grain and Seed Association), a 50% interest in Gateway Energy Terminal (an unincorporated joint venture with Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp.), a 25% interest in Stewart Southern Railway Inc. (a short-line railway located in southeast Saskatchewan with a range of 130 kilometers), and a 17% interest in Canterra Seed Holdings Ltd. (a Canada-based seed development company).

For more information about Ceres, please visit www.ceresglobalagcorp.com

For further information: Glen Goldman, Vice-President and General Counsel, Ceres Global Ag Corp., 952-746-6835, [email protected]; Trevor Heisler, NATIONAL Capital Markets, 416-848-1434, [email protected]

