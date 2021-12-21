Ceres Global Ag Corp. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSX: CRP) ("Ceres" or the "Corporation") a global agricultural, energy and industrial products merchandising and supply chain company, announced today that Gary W. Mize has announced his retirement from the Board of Directors of the Corporation (the "Board"), effective December 31, 2021, and that Harold Wolkin has agreed to rejoin the Board, effective January 1, 2022.



"I would like to thank Gary for his stellar service to Ceres," said James Vanasek, Ceres' Chair of the Board. "Gary has been instrumental in helping shepherd Ceres' transition from a closed end mutual fund to the operating company it is today, which has steadily grown its merchandising operations into strong positions in the oats, durum and spring wheat markets, and which has developed a unique group of assets, including its Northgate, SK terminal. His experience and guidance has contributed greatly to Ceres' success."

Mr. Wolkin is an accomplished investment banker and financial analyst with over 40 years of experience. He retired in 2011 from the position of Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Banking with Dundee Capital Markets. Mr. Wolkin also served with BMO Capital Markets for 25 years, holding the position of Managing Director, Diversified Industries. Since 2011, Mr. Wolkin has continued to serve as an independent director on a number of public and private company boards, and non-for-profit organizations. He was a past President of the CFA Society of Toronto, a member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute since 1980 and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). Mr. Wolkin received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from York University and a Masters of Arts in Economics and Finance from the University of Toronto. Mr. Wolkin is also a graduate and member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

"I am pleased to welcome Harold Wolkin back to the Board," said Mr. Vanasek. "Harold served on the Board from August, 2014 through May, 2016 and his prior experience with Ceres and familiarity with many of its personnel will enable him to add value right away. Harold brings extensive capital markets experience, which will serve Ceres well as we finalize financing for the previously-announced canola crush facility at Northgate and continue to execute on our growth strategy."

About Ceres Global Ag Corp.

Ceres and its subsidiaries ("Ceres") add value across agricultural, energy and industrial supply chains through efficient sourcing, storing, transporting and marketing of high-quality agricultural commodities, value-added products and raw materials. Leveraging its network of commodity logistics centers and team of industry experts, Ceres connects farmers to customers around the world.

Ceres is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota, and together with its affiliated companies, operates 13 locations across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Minnesota. These facilities have an aggregate grain and oilseed storage capacity of approximately 31 million bushels.

Ceres has a 50% interest in Savage Riverport, LLC (a joint venture with Consolidated Grain and Barge Co.), a 50% interest in Farmers Grain, LLC (a joint venture with Farmer's Cooperative Grain and Seed Association), a 50% interest in Gateway Energy Terminal (an unincorporated joint venture with Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp.), a 25% interest in Stewart Southern Railway Inc. (a short-line railway located in southeast Saskatchewan with a range of 130 kilometers), and a 17% interest in Canterra Seed Holdings Ltd. (a Canada-based seed development company).

For more information about Ceres, please visit www.ceresglobalagcorp.com.

