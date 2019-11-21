Ceres Announces Voting Results from 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSX: CRP) ("Ceres" or the "Corporation") announced today the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on November 20, 2019.

The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular ("the Circular") dated October 25, 2019 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The results of the vote are as follows:

DIRECTOR VOTES FOR % VOTES

WITHHELD % Robert Day 7,867,164 92.39% 648,191 7.61% Harvey T. Joel 8,489,170 99.69% 26,185 0.31% Gary W. Mize 8,502,860 99.85% 12,495 0.15% Douglas E. Speers 8,489,320 99.69% 26,035 0.31% James T. Vanasek 8,498,860 99.81% 16,495 0.19%

In addition, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders, the shareholders of the Corporation:

Appointed Baker Tilly WM LLP as the auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorized the directors of the Corporation to fix the remuneration of the auditors. Passed an amendment to the Corporation's Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan.

The detailed voting results for the annual and special meeting of shareholders will be available on www.sedar.com.

About Ceres Global Ag Corp. (ceresglobalagcorp.com)

Through its network of commodity logistics centers and team of industry experts, Ceres merchandizes high-quality North American agricultural commodities and value-added products and provides reliable supply chain logistics services to agricultural, energy and industrial customers worldwide.

Ceres is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota and together with its affiliated companies, operates 13 locations across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Minnesota. These facilities have an aggregate grain and oilseed storage capacity of approximately 30.8 million bushels.

Ceres has a 50% interest in Savage Riverport, LLC, a joint venture with Consolidated Grain and Barge Co., a 50% in Gateway Energy Terminal, an unincorporated joint venture with Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp., a 25% interest in Stewart Southern Railway Inc., a short-line railway located in southeast Saskatchewan with a range of 130 kilometers, and a 17% interest in Canterra Seed Holdings Ltd, a Canada-based seed development company.

For more information, please visit www.ceresglobalagcorp.com

