CerebrumX and SmallBoard Unites to Leverage Embedded Smart Mobility Data for Fleets

With the partnership, SmallBoard and CerebrumX aim to enable fleet operators to leverage the power of connected vehicle data through real-time, actionable insights.

NOVI, Mich., April 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- CerebrumX Labs Inc. (CerebrumX), an automotive data platform company, and SmallBoard, a software, consulting, and innovation services firm, announce a strategic collaboration to bring enhanced accessibility and value through embedded, Smart Mobility data solutions for businesses of all sizes, such as large transportation and trucking companies to small businesses delivering furniture and other consumer goods, across the United States.

Under this collaboration, CerebrumX's cutting-edge customizable tech fleet solution FleetConnect, known for the industry's first AI-integration (Augmented Deep Learning Platform) and use of embedded connected vehicle data in live vehicle tracking, driver monitoring, safety and sustainability initiatives, will now be directly accessible to fleets of all sizes, through SmallBoard. Leveraging SmallBoard's extensive software development and customization expertise over the past three decades, this alliance empowers CerebrumX to connect with end-users, bettering their operations and amplifying visibility and expansion efforts.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sandip Ranjhan, CEO at CerebrumX said, "We are thrilled to join forces with SmallBoard in our mission to expand fleet mobility solutions. We look forward to empowering fleet operators with unparalleled access to real-time, reliable, and accurate vehicle health, performance and safety data that they can integrate within their fleet of vehicles, and extract valuable insights that promise growth."

The highly customizable Smart Mobility Solutions offered by CerebrumX and SmallBoard not only meet the evolving needs of logistics operators in the current competitive environment, but also pave the way for enhanced efficiency, safety, and sustainability in the foreseeable future. With a comprehensive coverage spanning up to 90% of the fleet industry across North America, coupled with data-driven insights on improving fleet management operations through vehicle tracking, route optimization, enhancing road safety via dedicated driver behavior scores, and reduced expenses (TCO) by keeping a check on vehicle health through predictive maintenance and fuel usage and efficiency, the solutions empower operators in the supply chain industry to optimize their performance effectively.

Amit Agarwal, CEO at SmallBoard, said, "We are excited to collaborate with CerebrumX to utilize embedded fleet data with SmallBoard's software expertise to deliver data-driven insights that improve fleet operations. Through vehicle tracking, route optimization, enhanced road safety via dedicated driver behavior scores, and reduced TCO through predictive maintenance and upgraded fuel efficiency, the joint solution empowers fleet operators to optimize their fleet performance effectively."

As a result of this collaboration, CerebrumX anticipates noteworthy scalability and expansion opportunities in the US, strengthening its customer base and maintaining its position as a leading automotive data provider that stands out in the market for its confidence on embedded data-driven insights rather than external hardware devices.

About CerebrumX Labs Inc.

CerebrumX (https://cerebrumx.ai) works with the Top Automotive OEMs in North America to deliver expert insights to optimize operations, improve driver safety and drive key decisions for Automotive Mobility Businesses. Industry's first ubiquitous Automotive AI platform is utilized across the Edge and Core Network by our partners including OEMs, Insurers, Fleet Companies and Smart Cities/Municipalities. CerebrumX's Augmented Deep Learning Platform (ADLP) securely collects and consolidates consented data from our partners and other third-party apps and devices to enable the activation of connected vehicle data that has previously been under-utilized to any significant level due to the absence of an integrated Automotive Ecosystem. CerebrumX is headquartered in Novi, MI, USA, with offices across NA, EMEA and APAC.

About SmallBoard

SmallBoard, headquartered in Pasadena, CA is a software, product and consulting firm that combines software and other reusable assets with an iterative, model-driven process to enable clients to rapidly design, integrate and deploy applications, solutions and services. The company's portfolio is evolving to support increasing market demand for Smart Mobility Solutions utilizing embedded data to enable connected vehicle applications and more. Founded in 1999, SmallBoard is a SCMSDC certified minority owned business.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973302/3821562/Cerebrumx_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CerebrumX Labs Inc.

For further information: CerebrumX, Erik heath, CerebrumX Labs Inc., +1 734 747 0203, [email protected]