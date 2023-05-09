Cerebelly, Canadian Neurosurgeon-Founded Baby Food Brand, Expands Distribution to the Canadian Market

Growing consumer awareness of quality baby food supports Cerebelly's anticipated high growth in the Canadian baby food market, which is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2026

TORONTO, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Cerebelly, the baby food company founded by Canadian Neurosurgeon and PhD Developmental Neurobiologist, announces the official launch in the Canadian market and an exclusive agreement with Sobeys, Safeway, Farm Boy, and Thrifty Foods stores, as well as selling online at Amazon.ca. Following over three years of growth in the United States since its launch in 2019, Cerebelly is expanding to Canada to provide its patent-pending food comprised of whole food ingredients, focusing on organic, veggie-first, no added sugar, whole food ingredients. Cerebelly proudly sets its own standards above the industry requirements for heavy metal and toxin testing.

Cerebelly believes its growth can be attributed to the global trend of consumers seeking nutritious, higher-quality food as the Canadian baby food market is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2026, and growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2026. "As a mission-led company that aims to provide life-changing nutrition to children everywhere, we are excited to finally bring Cerebelly to Canadian families – a request across the board since the company first launched in the US in 2019," says Greg Shearson, CEO of Cerebelly. "It's a special milestone for us being a company founded by a Canadian who has dedicated her life to research surrounding the human brain as both as a neurosurgeon and PhD developmental neurobiologist. We are committed to advancing the Canadian baby food market and bringing a new range of nutrition, sourcing, and testing of whole food ingredients than what's on the market currently."

Cerebelly will launch six Veggie-First Purees including Sweet Potato Mango, Kale Sweet Potato Apple, Beet Carrot Blueberry, White Bean Pumpkin Apple, Spinach Apple Sweet Potato, and Green Bean Pumpkin, two Bone Broth Purees: Butternut Squash Chicken Broth and Carrot Beef Broth; and four variations of the Cerebelly Smart Bars: Carrot Date, Sweet Potato Blueberry Banana, Apple Kale, and Strawberry Beet.

Cerebelly's team of scientists, doctors, and nutritionists developed Cerebelly's first-of-its-kind formulation based on decades of research demonstrating that various regions of the brain grow and peak at different times, each having their own nutrient needs to support seeing, hearing, memory, cause and effect, attention, social awareness and more.

Each Cerebelly pouch and smart bar is crafted with whole food ingredients to contain the following nutrients: Vitamin D, Iron, Vitamin A, Vitamin B₆, Vitamin B₁₂, Zinc, Copper, Niacin, Folate, Iodine, Selenium, Choline, Protein, DHA, Vitamin E, and Lutein. In addition, all ingredients are free of the big 8 allergens: soy, dairy, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and eggs. In addition to meeting Health Canada requirements, Cerebelly has implemented its own standards for quality, testing, and screening. Cerebelly became the first-ever shelf-stable children's food brand to receive the Purity Award through the Clean Label Project®️, a third party that tests for contaminants including heavy metals, chemicals, plastics, pesticides, and more.

Distribution in Canada adds to Cerebelly's strong retail footprint with distribution to many of North America's leading retailers, including Whole Foods, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Wegmans, and Meijer.

For more information, visit www.cerebelly.ca, and follow on instagram at @eatcerebelly.

