Cereals Canada Releases its 2025 Annual Report

WINNIPEG, MB, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Cereals Canada today released its 2025 Annual Report, highlighting a year of strong market development, technical leadership, and advocacy efforts that reinforced Canada's position as a leading global supplier of high-quality wheat, durum, oats, and barley.

Dean Dias, CEO, Cereals Canada (CNW Group/Cereals Canada)

Throughout 2025, Cereals Canada continued to support international customers and strengthen demand for Canadian cereals through targeted market development programming, technical expertise, and proactive market access engagement. Canada exported cereals to more than 80 countries, with cereal exports valued at approximately $12.8 billion annually, demonstrating continued global confidence in Canadian quality and reliability.

A key priority throughout the year remained helping global customers understand and optimize the value of Canadian cereals. Through technical support, customer outreach, and crop quality programming, Cereals Canada worked closely with global buyers to ensure Canadian quality translated into measurable value throughout the supply chain.

"Cereals Canada plays an important role, ensuring that Canadian quality translates into value," said Brett Halstead, chair of Cereals Canada. "The continued success of Canada's cereals sector reflects the commitment of farmers, exporters, processors, researchers, life science companies, and industry partners who invest in innovation and market development."

The report also outlines the organization's advocacy efforts throughout 2025. Working closely with government officials and industry stakeholders, the organization focused on protecting market access, expanding trade opportunities, and supporting policies that strengthen the competitiveness of Canada's cereals value chain.

"In an increasingly competitive and uncertain global trading environment, maintaining strong customer relationships and addressing market access challenges remains essential," said Dean Dias, chief executive officer. "The work of our team helped ensure Canadian cereals continued to be recognized and trusted worldwide for their quality, consistency, and performance."

Technical excellence remained a cornerstone of the organization in 2025. In November, Cereals Canada released its annual New Wheat Crop Report, providing global and domestic customers with detailed information on milling performance, flour and semolina quality, and end-product functionality. Canada produced 36.6 million tonnes of wheat in 2025, with the majority grading No. 1 or No. 2, reinforcing Canada's reputation as the world's leading exporter of high-quality, high-protein wheat.

A significant milestone in 2025 was the expansion of the Harvest Assessment Program to include Eastern Canadian wheat classes through a partnership with Grain Farmers of Ontario, providing customers with a more comprehensive assessment of Canadian wheat quality nationwide

Looking ahead, Cereals Canada continues to advance its vision for the Global Agriculture Technology Exchange (Gate), a pan-Canadian initiative designed to strengthen Canada's international competitiveness and provide world-class facilities for customer engagement, technical training, and market development. The annual report highlights several funding achievements in 2025, including the announcement of the future home of Gate, secured through a Memorandum of Understanding with James Richardson & Sons, Ltd.

"Together, these efforts demonstrate how Cereals Canada delivers value for customers, members, and the broader cereals value chain," said Dias. "Our team remains committed to supporting our members, strengthening customer relationships, and ensuring Canadian cereals remain the preferred choice in global markets."

The 2025 Annual Report is available in an interactive format at cerealscanadaannualreport.ca

About Cereals Canada

Cereals Canada is the national, not-for-profit, industry association representing the Canadian cereal grains value chain. We value relationships and work with government and stakeholders to provide timely, expert technical information and deliver best-in-class customer experience. We are dedicated to supporting the Canadian cereals value chain including farmers, exporters, developers, processors, and our customers around the world with a focus on trade, science, and sustainability.

SOURCE Cereals Canada

For further information, please contact: Ellen Pruden, Vice President of Communications and Value Chain Relations, E: [email protected], C: 204-479-0166