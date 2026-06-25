Cereals Canada Announces New Board Leadership

Organization welcomes new Board Chair and recognizes departing directors for their contributions.

WINNIPEG, MB, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Adam Dyck, industry representative from Warburtons, has been elected Chair of the Cereals Canada Board of Directors. As Chair, Dyck will help lead the organization's work to strengthen Canada's position as a trusted supplier of high-quality wheat, durum, barley, and oats.

(L to R) Dean Dias, Cereals Canada CEO; Brett Halstead, outgoing Board Chair; Adam Dyck, incoming Board Chair (CNW Group/Cereals Canada)

Rounding out the executive committee is Josh Boersen, producer representative from Grain Farmers of Ontario, as Vice-Chair; Rob Stone, producer representative from Saskatchewan Wheat Development Commission, as Secretary; and Jean-Marc Ruest, industry representative from Richardson International, as Treasurer.

The Board also welcomed four newly elected directors, whose insight and leadership will guide the organization's efforts to support market development, customer engagement, and innovation across the cereals sector.

"The Board of Directors plays a critical role in guiding our work on behalf of Canada's cereals value chain," said Dean Dias, chief executive officer of Cereals Canada. "We are pleased to welcome Adam as Chair and to welcome our new directors. Their collective experience and commitment will help ensure Cereals Canada continues delivering value for producers, exporters, and customers around the world."

Adam Dyck replaces Brett Halstead, producer representative from the Saskatchewan Wheat Development Commission. Halstead, who operates a mixed farm near Nokomis, Sask., has served as Chair since 2024. In 2025, Halstead led the board in the implementation of a new strategic plan for Cereals Canada.

In addition to Halstead, directors completing their terms on the Board are producer representatives Gregg Fotheringham (Manitoba Crop Alliance), Boris Michaleski (Manitoba Crop Alliance), and Greg Sears (Alberta Grains), as well as industry representative Jared Veness (BASF Canada).

"It is an honour to serve as Chair of Cereals Canada," said Adam Dyck. "Canada's cereals industry succeeds because of the strong partnerships that exist across the value chain. I look forward to working with my fellow directors, members, and staff to build on that success and ensure our sector remains competitive and responsive to customer needs around the world."

The Board is composed of representatives from producer organizations and industry, reflecting the organization's commitment to collaboration across the cereals value chain. At the Annual General Meeting, four new directors were elected to the Board:

Emiley Saunders, producer representative, Saskatchewan Wheat Development Commission

Korey Peters, producer representative, Manitoba Crop Alliance

Doug Martin, producer representative, Manitoba Crop Alliance

Scott Jespersen, producer representative, Alberta Grains

"The cereals sector continues to operate in a rapidly evolving global environment, and strong leadership is essential to maintaining Canada's reputation as a preferred supplier of high-quality cereals, " said Dias. "We look forward to working with Adam and the Board as we advance strategic priorities that strengthen competitiveness and create value across the sector. At the same time, we extend our sincere thanks to Brett Halstead and our departing directors for their leadership, dedication, and service to Cereals Canada."

Cereals Canada Board of Directors: https://cerealscanada.ca/board/

About Cereals Canada

Cereals Canada is the national, not-for-profit, industry association representing the Canadian cereal grains value chain. We value relationships and work with government and stakeholders to provide timely, expert technical information and deliver best-in-class customer experience. We are dedicated to supporting the Canadian cereals value chain including farmers, exporters, developers, processors, and our customers around the world with a focus on trade, science, and sustainability.

SOURCE Cereals Canada

For further information, please contact: Ellen Pruden, Vice President of Communications and Value Chain Relations, E: [email protected], C: 204-479-0166