Cereals Canada Releases "Securing Global Markets for Canadian Wheat" Report

New report highlights how global engagement is securing the future of Canadian wheat.

WINNIPEG, MB, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Cereals Canada today released its new report, Securing Global Markets for Canadian Wheat, during a webinar that brought together farmers, researchers, plant breeders, and value chain partners from across the sector. The report outlines how targeted market development, technical engagement, and science‑based policy advocacy are helping to protect, maintain, and grow global demand for Canadian wheat in an increasingly complex trade environment.

Securing Global Markets for Canadian Wheat Report (CNW Group/Cereals Canada)

Canadian wheat is exported to more than eighty international markets each year, with over twenty-eight million tonnes expected to ship globally in 2025–2026. Canada is the world's number one exporter of durum wheat and oats and is on track to be the third‑largest wheat exporter overall, reinforcing the importance of diversified and stable international demand.

The Securing Global Markets for Canadian Wheat report provides a snapshot of six international markets that were part of Cereals Canada's 2025 market development activities. These activities included New Crop Trade and Technical Missions, in‑market technical exchanges, buyer webinars, virtual meetings, and market access outreach in core, secondary, and emerging markets. Together, these efforts help build long‑term relationships, address technical challenges, and position Canadian wheat as a reliable, high‑quality choice for global buyers.

"From breeders to farmers, Canadian wheat is globally recognized as a symbol of quality," said Lisa Nemeth, director of market support and training at Cereals Canada. "Our technical expertise and hands‑on customer support help buyers understand the performance and value of Canadian wheat, which strengthens relationships and supports long‑term market growth."

The report highlights strong growth and engagement across multiple regions, including Central America, Southeast Asia, and the Indo‑Pacific. Markets such as Guatemala, Ecuador, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and China illustrate how targeted training, data‑driven insights, and ongoing technical support directly contribute to customer confidence and increased use of Canadian wheat classes such as Canada Western Red Spring (CWRS), Canada Eastern Soft Red Winter (CESRW), and Canada Western Amber Durum (CWAD).

In 2024–2025, Cereals Canada engaged with buyers in sixty-three countries, including fifty-nine current international customers whose combined purchases of Canadian cereals average $11.2 billion annually. These engagements included delivery of quality and functionality reports, one‑on‑one technical support, and targeted programs designed to meet specific market needs.

"Market diversification is essential to the resilience and profitability of Canada's cereals sector," said Leif Carlson, vice president of markets and trade at Cereals Canada. "By understanding local market needs and providing science‑based technical support, we can strengthen Canada's competitive position--even in smaller or emerging markets--and ensure Canadian wheat continues to reach customers around the world."

As global trade becomes more complex, the report makes clear that strong customer relationships and targeted, value‑added technical support are essential to securing long term demand for Canadian wheat and protecting Canada's reputation as a trusted supplier of high-quality cereal grains.

Download the Report: The Securing Global Markets for Canadian Wheat report provides in‑depth insights into global market trends, customer expectations, and the technical expertise that supports Canada's leadership in wheat exports. Download it now at: cerealscanada.ca/resources.

Cereals Canada is the national, not-for-profit, industry association representing the Canadian cereal grains value chain. Our vision is clear and bold: Canada will be the world's preferred choice for quality cereals and trusted relationships. We build and strengthen relationships across government, industry, and global buyers to provide timely, expert technical information and deliver best-in-class customer experience. Supported by a value chain that is resilient, innovative, and responsive to change, we unite Canada's cereals sector to compete, lead, and thrive globally. We deliver impact by protecting trade, fostering innovation, growing and maintaining markets, and providing world-class expertise that ensures Canadian cereals remain the world's top choice.

SOURCE Cereals Canada

For further information, please contact: Ellen Pruden, Vice-President, Communications and Value Chain Relations, E: [email protected], C: 204-479-0166