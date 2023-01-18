CeraVe Creates Diversity and Equity Scholarship Fund for Canadian Nursing Students

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - In line with its previous local Canadian initiatives, dermatologist-developed skincare brand, CeraVe, has created a scholarship fund to help promote diversity, equity, and inclusion among Canadian nursing students. In partnership with the Canadian Nurses Foundation, the CeraVe Skincare Scholarship for Diversity and Equity aims to provide equitable opportunities and support to 12 baccalaureate nursing students across Canada who lack the financial resources to follow their dreams.

Aneika Vassell (CNW Group/CeraVe Canada)

"As a brand, it's important that our values of compassion and accessibility be followed up with concrete actions which is why we developed this scholarship fund," said Jacinthe Lavergne, General Manager at CeraVe Canada.

"Our brand's mission is to provide therapeutic skincare for all, emphasis on the for all," continued Lavergne. "The nursing community holds a special place in our hearts as they are true pillars within the framework of our healthcare system, providing hands-on patient support and care."

Nurses often act as a first line of defense within our healthcare system – a role that was exacerbated during the pandemic – which speaks to their importance in dermatological care for underserved communities. By helping to retain diverse nursing student populations, CeraVe hopes to enhance cultural representation among the future workforce, which in turn will help lead to increased patient satisfaction and safety as well as healthcare accessibility for all.

This hope is shared by Cerave Scholarship for Diversity and Equity award recipient, Aneika Vassell, who has been providing homecare to the senior population since 2017 after immigrating to Canada.

"Nursing is one of the most adaptive, holistic, and person-centered professions, and it has allowed me to grasp the true meaning of providing genuine, empathetic care," said Vassell. "This scholarship has given me the chance to focus more on my studies and my passion for nursing rather than stressing over taking care of basic expenses."

CeraVe is committed to the well-being of nurses and nursing students across the country as they reported some of the highest mental health effects due to the pandemic among healthcare workers.

In fact, the brand has implemented a multitude of nurse-focused initiatives over the years. For example, the brand hosts quarterly virtual events known as the CeraVe Wellness Series where Canadian nurses are invited to learn more about various dermatological and self-care topics.

CeraVe has renewed its partnership with the Canadian Nurses Foundation and nursing community for the 2023-2024 academic year by increasing their scholarship investment by 33% – reinforcing the brand's commitment to support and empower the next generation of nursing students to help keep all of our families, friends and communities safe.

"We are thrilled to have found such a prominent partner in CeraVe with brand values that align with our own," said Chris McGarvey, Director of Development at the Canadian Nurses Foundation. "CeraVe's championing for diversity and equity really pushed us to evolve our scholarship process and enabled us to put together a diverse panel of leading Canadian nurses to review all applications for diversity-driven scholarships."

Canadian baccalaureate nursing students identifying within the BIPOC community are invited to apply here for the CeraVe Skincare Scholarship for Diversity and Equity.

ABOUT CERAVE

Founded in 2005 and developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is the first and only brand to offer a complete line of products containing essential ceramides and MVE technology to help restore the skin's natural protective barrier. CeraVe has a full line of accessible skincare products to follow the dermatologist-recommended steps of: cleanse, treat, moisturize, and protect.

ABOUT CNF

Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, the Canadian Nurses Foundation (CNF) is a national charity that supports nursing education and research. Thanks to our donors, CNF provides over 100 scholarships each year to promising students and nursing professionals at all education levels. Since 1962, CNF has invested more than $12 million in more than 2,000 nursing students and nurse led graduate research.

At a time when the nursing profession is facing immense challenges, CNF is committed to continuing its work to advance education opportunities and provide much needed financial support for undergraduate and graduate nurse students across the country.

SOURCE CeraVe Canada

For further information: Lindsey Fletcher, [email protected], 1 (416) 504 1440 #252