Over the past two decades, CeraVe has catapulted from a local US derm-backed secret to a global phenomenon, building an inclusive brand that appeals to all genders and generations. What remains unchanged is the brand's foundational insights: that most skin issues are linked to skin barrier disruption, and that skin identical ceramides are key to restoring and maintaining it. That insight began with three core products: Moisturizing Cream, Moisturizing Lotion and Hydrating Cleanser, and today powers a global portfolio of more than 90 barrier-supporting products. This unwavering dedication to its foundational insights, supported by its expertise as a skin barrier authority and its dermatologist-led development, has been the driving force behind CeraVe's remarkable exponential expansion, leading to an impressive 10X growth since its inception, and crossing the $2 billion mark in global sales last year.

From the very beginning, CeraVe has revolutionized the skincare landscape as the first brand to be developed with dermatologists - not as a slogan, but as a guiding philosophy and scientific foundation. Every formula, every innovation, every product begins and ends with the expertise of dermatologists, from concept to counter (or store shelf); ensuring clinical efficacy, barrier health and results.

"CeraVe's journey began and continues with dermatologists, ensuring superior skin health for all," said Melanie Vidal, Global General Manager, CeraVe. "Through close collaboration, we've transformed their groundbreaking clinical insights into widely accessible, therapeutic solutions that truly enhance lives. As we celebrate two decades of CeraVe and our significant expansion into over 65 countries, we are more dedicated than ever to formulating trusted, barrier-focused products, developed in partnership with dermatologists, for every individual. This momentous occasion not only honors our past achievements but also ignites our drive for another twenty years of pioneering global skin health and advancing the science of the skin barrier."

Key to CeraVe's success is the unique formulation that pairs three skin-identical ceramides with trademarked MVE technology – a unique delivery system that releases ingredients gradually, providing hydration that goes 10 layers deep and lasts all day. From the beloved intense hydration of the AM & PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion for dry skin or the barrier-friendly approach of the new Anti-Dandruff Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner, each product is a direct result of clinical insight and consumer need. This dedication to tailored, dermatologist-developed solutions, consistently infused with ceramides and MVE technology, is why CeraVe has earned such profound trust and widespread recommendations from skin health professionals worldwide. Indeed, in the US and Canada, CeraVe proudly holds the #1 recommended position among key healthcare professionals, including dermatologists, pharmacists, and pediatricians2, underscoring its broad acceptance and efficacy across various medical specialties.

To celebrate this significant accomplishment, CeraVe hosted a global celebration: a birthday bash in New York City that brought together some of the world's most-followed dermatologists, including Dr. Muneeb Shah, Dr. Mamina Turegano, Dr. Evan A. Rieder, Dr. Ted Lain, Professor Michael Cork, Dr. Esther Freedman, Dr. Dustin Portela, Dr. Wallace Nozile, Dr. Zoe Draelos, Dr. Nkem Ugonabo, Dr. Oyetewa Asempa, Dr. Leena Ramani, and Dr. Toral Vaidya, as well as some of TikTok's biggest stars, including Charli D'Amelio (@charlidamelio), and Ari@Home (@ariatinsta). The event was held on World Skin Health Day, allowing CeraVe to further amplify its message of accessible, dermatologist-developed skincare and its dedication to improving skin health worldwide, particularly through its commitment to providing access to dermatological care in under-resourced communities through the brand's Care For All social impact program.

As CeraVe looks to the future, the brand remains steadfast in its commitment to dermatologist-developed, science-backed skincare solutions; it continuously pushes the boundaries of innovation. Recent launches highlight groundbreaking new formats within their comprehensive portfolio. For instance, the transformative Blemish Clay-to-Foam Cleanser offers a 3-in-1 solution for blemish-prone skin; it visibly reduces pimples and post-acne marks in just three days. The gentle cleansing Balancing Air Foam Facial Cleanser, designed for combination skin, features Breakthrough Glycolysine™ Technology, providing 8-Hour Oil Control and 24-Hour Hydration. Additionally, CeraVe Blemish Barrier Patches are now available; these leverage advanced hydrocolloid technology with 3 essential ceramides and niacinamide, visibly flattening blemishes in 3 hours, absorbing excess oil, and helping prevent post-acne marks. These innovations collectively underscore CeraVe's dedication to accessible and cutting-edge skincare for all. Beyond skincare, CeraVe marked a significant milestone in the past year by successfully entering the brand new hair care category with its Anti-Dandruff and Gentle Haircare lines. The CeraVe Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner when used as a system eliminates up to 100% of visible flakes without disrupting the scalp barrier, while also alleviating symptoms of mild to moderate dandruff and leaving hair healthy and soft. This bold venture has notably been recognized as the most successful hair care launch according to Nielsen data3.

"As one of the first dermatologists involved in the development of CeraVe, I am proud to be part of a brand that has held true to their clinical roots," said Dermatologist Dr. Zoe Draelos. "CeraVe remains committed to involving dermatologists in the development and testing process – that's why it's one of the most effective skincare brands. It will be exciting to see the future brand innovations, as my fellow dermatologists continue to seek out accessible, beneficial skincare products for all."

Beyond its scientific rigor, CeraVe has consistently engaged its audience through its signature "medutainment" style – a unique blend of education and entertainment – with a series of noteworthy campaigns over the past two decades. From the iconic Michael CeraVe Super Bowl commercial that playfully embraced the brand's name, to the destigmatizing of dandruff with the "Head of CeraVe" campaign, and most recently, its Sarah V. GOAT mascot, CeraVe has masterfully utilized these platforms to get its core messaging across and re-emphasize its status as a brand developed with dermatologists.

