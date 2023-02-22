Ceragon Provides Hometown Internet with End-to-End Fixed Wireless Network Under a Long-Term, Managed Services Contract

The new network will provide high-speed, reliable connectivity to residents and businesses in underserved areas outside the greater Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Minnesota market

RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd., the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, today announced that Ceragon Networks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, has signed a contract with Hometown Internet for the rollout of a high-capacity, reliable Fixed Wireless network. The new network will provide never-before seen speeds to rural, underserved areas that fall outside the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metropolitan area and have historically suffered from a lack of high-speed broadband connectivity.

Ceragon is providing Hometown a multi-technology, multi-vendor solution that includes wireless access as well as wireless transport. Additionally, Hometown opted for a five-year Managed Services contract which not only includes the planning, configuration, and deployment, but also provides ongoing maintenance, management, and operation. Using proprietary, powerful network optimization tools, Ceragon will be tracking, analyzing, and responding to real-time data to ensure that Hometown continuously receives the highest performance level. To date, Hometown has been able to deliver consistent speeds of 350 Mbps to residences and 1 Gbps to business customers.

Ronen Rotstein, President of Ceragon North America, commented, "We're excited to kickoff this project with Hometown Internet. This is an example of how we build partnerships to take on the digital divide and bring connectivity to their communities. Ceragon is proud to be working with Hometown and other small and large ISPs by providing them with the most advanced wireless technologies and supporting their efforts to deliver reliable, affordable, quality broadband services to underserved areas across North America."

Sam Ashkar, General Manager, Hometown Internet, related his experience on the Ceragon network solution, stating "Ceragon has designed a multi-technology solution that considered all our needs, our assets, our geography, and our community. I'm grateful that Ceragon experts will be managing the network moving forward, eliminating our burden and need for additional resources, while ensuring the highest levels of network uptime and service continuity. This network will help us reach residents and businesses with affordable access to high-speed, reliable broadband. We not only serve this Minnesotan area, but also live, work, study, and play here as well. Many of us have had no, or spotty, coverage in the past, so this new network will tremendously benefit our community. We look forward to working with Ceragon long-term and to continue to leverage their expertise."

In addition to a comprehensive, end-to-end network, Ceragon has also provided Hometown support for their application to receive funding being made available by a government program. Hometown hopes to receive this funding to enable them to further expand into additional unserved or underserved areas in Minnesota.

A historic and remarkable amount of government funding, over $73 Billion, is being made available for broadband expansion to underserved areas across the United States. Out of which, the IIJA bill alone has earmarked $65 billion. Ceragon is providing free IIJA network assessments to interested ISPs, helping them to understand and prepare for IIJA or other funding applications. Visit this page for more information.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport. We help operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity, mission-critical multimedia services, stabilized communications, and other applications at high reliability and speed.

Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless transport provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless transport for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate, and labor resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a complete portfolio of turnkey end-to-end AI-based managed and professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 400 service providers, as well as more than 800 private network owners, in more than 150 countries. For more information please visit: www.ceragon.com

Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON ® is a trademark of Ceragon Networks Ltd., registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.

