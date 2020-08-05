CER Announces the Establishment of First Indigenous Advisory Committee

Committee made up of respected Indigenous leaders from across the country.

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - For the first time ever, Canada's federal energy regulator has an Indigenous Advisory Committee (IAC) that will advise the Board of Directors on how the CER can build a new relationship with Indigenous peoples. Members of the IAC are leaders at the local, regional and national level, are respected voices of their communities, and bring deep experience in the energy and natural resources sector.

The committee members are:

Dr. Marie Delorme , Métis Nation

, Métis Nation Kaella-Marie Earle , Anishinaabekwe from Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory and Aroland First Nation.

, Anishinaabekwe from Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory and Aroland First Nation. Judy Gingell , Elder of the Kwanlin Dun First Nation, Gaanaxteidi Raven Clan

, Elder of the Kwanlin Dun First Nation, Gaanaxteidi Raven Clan Chief Harvey McLeod , Upper Nicola Indian Band

, Upper Nicola Indian Band Tribal Chief Tyrone McNeil , Stó:lō, member of Seabird Island Band

, Stó:lō, member of Seabird Island Band Scott Patles-Richardson , Mi'gmaq citizen, Pabineau First Nation New Brunswick

, Mi'gmaq citizen, Pabineau First Nation New Brunswick Chief Matthew T. Peigan , AFN nominee, Pasqua First Nation

, AFN nominee, Marci Riel , Métis National Council nominee, Métis Nation

The IAC provides advice from the diversity of its members' Indigenous perspectives and is an integral part of the CER's formal governance structure. IAC Members:

Contribute strategic advice and perspective on how the CER can make meaningful progress towards reconciliation in Canada ;

; Promote opportunities for positive systemic change through building and strengthening new relationships with the Board and CER staff;

Leverage their experience with the energy and/or natural resource sector in providing advice;

Share Indigenous values and teachings as a respected voice of their communities, so the IAC and CER can learn from each other and integrate Indigenous perspectives in the CER's strategies, plans and actions.

Quick Facts

The committee is made up of nine members, three of whom are appointed directly by national Indigenous organizations: the Assembly of First Nations, the Métis National Council and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami. We are working to finalize the ITK nomination and we are holding a spot for their participation.

The IAC plays a key advisory role to the CER's Board of Directors on how best to enhance the involvement of Indigenous peoples and organizations in respect of CER-regulated infrastructure and other matters.

Committee members reflect Canada's diversity of Indigenous communities, languages, genders, geographies, and skills and expertise.

diversity of Indigenous communities, languages, genders, geographies, and skills and expertise. The IAC does not deal with specific CER-regulated projects, detailed operational matters or regulatory decision-making, nor does it provide advice on any particular decision, order or recommendation that is made by the CER Commission.

Quotes

"We are grateful to have Indigenous leaders with such a depth of knowledge agree to provide their strategic counsel and advice to the CER. Their contribution will be key to transforming the CER's relationship with Indigenous people in Canada."

Cassie Doyle

Chairperson, Board of Directors

"The creation of the Indigenous Advisory Committee is a key step along the CER's path to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples."

Melanie Debassige

Member, Board of Directors

