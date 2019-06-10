CEO of Agrios Global Holdings Ltd. Presenting at The Advantage Strategy and Financial Conference June 14, 2019, in Vienna, Austria

VANCOUVER, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Agrios Global Holdings Ltd. (CSE: AGRO) (OTCQB: AGGHF) (FSE: ØSA - WKN-A2N62K) ("Agrios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Chris Kennedy, President & CEO of Agrios will be presenting at the Advantage Strategy and Financial Conference (ASFC) on Friday June 14, 2019, in Vienna, Austria.

The ASFC, presented by Donau Invest Beteiligungs GmbH, and sponsored by GBC AG, is an invitation only event attended by institutional investors, portfolio managers, asset managers, family offices and high net worth individuals. The conference showcases international companies with innovations in technology in many sectors including agri-tech, biotech and medical/pharmaceutical applications and products.

Agrios is one of several presenters recognized for their development of ground-breaking technologies and products in the areas of agri-tech applications and data analytics that have been invited to present at the conference. Agrios, has developed and employs proprietary data analytics driven technology for use in aeroponic cultivation, which permits the replication of exact growing conditions to produce consistent premium quality crops and yields at a cost-effective price point.

Agrios' aeroponic cultivation technology is currently utilized in the cannabis sector where purity and consistency of product have become paramount for establishing global standards for measuring and prescribing doses of therapeutic cannabis derivatives. As the future potential of cannabis in the medical sector is becoming a central topic, both in the US and Europe, it is likely that standardization regulations will be enacted to ensure that patients receive pure, high quality cannabis-based medications throughout their treatment regimes.

Other innovators presenting at the ASFC include Hookipa Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) a biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of immuno-therapeutics, Marinomed Biotech AG (WB: MARI) which focuses on the development of pharma products based on patent-protected technology platforms, and Accanis, a developer of innovative drug therapeutics using mRNA for the treatment of common, localized diseases.

"The importance of improving the purity, consistency and effective delivery of healing therapies is always at the forefront of technology research and development. We believe that Agrios' indoor growing science technologies and methods will support the replication of consistent growing outcomes. We look forward to presenting Agrios' technological innovations along-side such notable companies as Hookipa, Marinomed, and Accanis at this invitation only event," stated Chris Kennedy President & CEO of Agrios.

About Agrios Global Holdings Ltd.

Agrios Global Holdings is a data analytics driven agriculture technology and services company advancing the latest innovations in indoor growing science. The Company owns, leases and manages properties and equipment for eco-sustainable agronomy and provides advisory services to support all aspects of aeroponic cultivation in the cannabis sector. Agrios is actively pursuing new opportunities to expand its portfolio of tenant growers and infrastructure assets in strategic licensed jurisdictions. Based in Vancouver, BC. Agrios is managed by a highly accomplished team of experienced industry and capital markets experts who are committed to the growth of the company.

This news release was prepared by management of Agrios, which takes full responsibility for its contents. The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in Agrios' periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements related to corporate strategy and Agrios' ability to execute such strategy, future developments regarding Agrios' expansion into various markets including numerous states within the United States of America, and into Asia, expected costs of hemp fiber, intended development and sales of hemp products, market demand for hemp products, and the business and operations of Agrios as it relates to the Yunnan Province

Although Agrios has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal under US Federal laws; change in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Because of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Agrios disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and Agrios does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

