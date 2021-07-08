CEO Neha Bahl departs Toronto Business Development Centre

Funded by the City of Toronto and Province of Ontario, TBDC is the city's first Business Incubator and a designated organization for Canada's Start-Up Visa program. Since her appointment as CEO, Bahl's strategic vision and vast knowledge in the start-up and entrepreneurial space propelled the progress of TBDC's mandate and the expansion of its programs. Under Bahl's leadership, TBDC approved 100 international start-ups to expand into the North American market. This includes businesses from over 15 countries, in over 20 different sectors. Bahl also secured multiple national and international partnerships, including Startup India, Cisco Launchpad, FICCI, Indigram Labs and more. Most notably, a partnership between TBDC and City of Brampton, which led to the inception of BHive; a Brampton Incubator program assisting international entrepreneurs in entering the Canadian market. Bahl departed TBDC on June 30, 2021 to pursue other opportunities.

Prior to TBDC, Bahl successfully founded Commence Mint, an India-based Accelerator and Pre-Seed fund, that aimed to enable early-stage companies to transform their disruptive technologies into global businesses. Since immigrating to Canada in 2018, Bahl has made a significant impact on the Canadian start-up ecosystem, and will continue to do so through upcoming projects. She is committed to continue helping entrepreneurs compete and grow on a global scale.

"There are a lot of gaps to be addressed in the start-up ecosystem while the market borders phase out, and I'll begin my next adventure with a venture fund that will focus on immigrant entrepreneurs looking to establish in Canada for North American Market access" added Bahl.

____________________________________

About Neha Bahl

Bahl is an accomplished leader with expansive knowledge in technology, business, and entrepreneurship. She has over 12 years of experience in strategic planning, business consulting, and marketing. She's worked with over 3000 entrepreneurs and supported start-ups to scale, raise funds, and disrupt global markets.

SOURCE Neha Bahl

For further information: LinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/in/bahlneha; Twitter: @bahlneha