CEO AND DIRECTOR ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SHARES

VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Applied Graphite Technologies Corporation (TSXV: AGT) ("AGT"). This press release is being disseminated by Ian Slater and his affiliated entity, Slater Capital Corporation (collectively, the "Acquiror") as required by National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with its acquisition of securities of AGT.

Pursuant to a subscription agreement dated April 15, 2026 between AGT and the Acquiror, as described in AGT's press release dated April 21, 2026, on April 21, 2026, AGT issued to the Acquiror and the Acquiror purchased from AGT on a private placement basis, 1,000,000 common shares of AGT ("AGT Shares") at a price of CDN$0.10 per AGT Share and now has beneficial ownership of, and control and discretion over, directly or indirectly, 7,000,000 AGT Shares, or approximately 16.96% of the issued and outstanding AGT Shares. Prior to the transaction, the Acquiror had indirect ownership and control over 6,000,000 AGT Shares, representing approximately 16.89% of AGT, and 1,366,454 warrants of AGT and the 200,000 options of AGT. If the Acquiror exercises all of the 1,366,454 warrants of AGT and the 200,000 options of AGT owned by him, he will have beneficial ownership of, and control and discretion over, directly or indirectly, 8,566,454 AGT Shares, or 19.99% of the then issued and outstanding AGT Shares, assuming no other convertible securities of AGT are exercised and no other AGT Shares are issued.

The Acquiror acquired the AGT Shares for investment purposes and intends to review his investment in AGT on a continuing basis. The Acquiror plans to continue to acquire additional securities in AGT, both directly and indirectly.

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104, which requires reports to be filed with the securities regulatory authority in each jurisdiction where AGT is reporting, using the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+), and will be available for viewing at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Applied Graphite Technologies Corporation

To obtain a copy of the subject early warning report filed by Ian Slater in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, please contact us at +1 604 638 2545.