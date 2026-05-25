APPLIED GRAPHITE ENGAGES ICP SECURITIES INC. FOR AUTOMATED MARKET MAKING SERVICES

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Applied Graphite Technologies Corp. ("AGT") (TSXV: AGT) is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX-V and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between AGT and ICP was signed with a start date of May 25, 2026 and is for four (4) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of AGT in the future.

ICP is an arm's length party to AGT. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of AGT's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling AGT's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

AGT has granted 6,600,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.12, with a five year term expiring May 22, 2031 to consultants, employees, directors, and officers of the company.

About ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium™, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Applied Graphite Technologies

AGT is exploring the South Bullfrog gold project in Beatty, Nevada, and permitting the Queens Mine Complex brownfield vein graphite mine in Sri Lanka. The South Bullfrog project is located in the heart of the Beatty gold district between AngloGold's North Bullfrog and Arthur development projects. South Bullfrog has a similar signature to AngloGold's discoveries and is drill ready and permitted.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information as such term is defined in applicable securities laws, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. The forward-looking information includes statements about Applied Graphite Technologies (AGT)'s plans. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to AGT, including the assumption that approvals will be obtained. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking information include, among other things, an inability to access financing as needed. AGT cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, AGT undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE Applied Graphite Technologies Corporation

Additional Information: Michael Slater, Investor Relations, +1 778 386 9490, [email protected]