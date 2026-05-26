APPLIED GRAPHITE PROPOSES NAME CHANGE TO BULLFROG GOLD CORPORATION

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Applied Graphite Technologies Corp. ("AGT" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGT) announces that subject to regulatory approval and the successful amalgamation of its wholly-owned subsidiary Bullfrog Gold Corporation, the Company will be changing its name to Bullfrog Gold Corporation ("Bullfrog") and has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to change its ticker symbol from "AGT" to "FROG". The amalgamation, name change, and symbol change are subject to TSXV approval. A new ISIN and CUSIP will take effect at the time of the name and symbol change.

About Applied Graphite Technologies

AGT is exploring the South Bullfrog gold project in Beatty, Nevada, and permitting the Queens Mine Complex brownfield vein graphite mine in Sri Lanka. The South Bullfrog project is located in the heart of the Beatty gold district between AngloGold's North Bullfrog and Arthur development projects. South Bullfrog has a similar signature to AngloGold's discoveries and is drill ready and permitted.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information as such term is defined in applicable securities laws, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. The forward-looking information includes statements about Applied Graphite Technologies (AGT)'s plans. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to AGT, including the assumption that approvals will be obtained. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking information include, among other things, an inability to access financing as needed. AGT cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, AGT undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE Applied Graphite Technologies Corporation

Additional Information: Michael Slater, Investor Relations, +1 778 386 9490, [email protected]