Centurion Welcomes John McKinlay as President and Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Centurion is pleased to announce the appointment of John McKinlay as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 31, 2025.

Since its founding in 2003, Centurion has experienced remarkable growth, now managing nearly $8 billion in assets. This success has been driven by a commitment to building a world-class team that can anticipate market shifts and execute a forward-looking vision.

John McKinlay brings nearly 30 years of industry experience to Centurion. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of LaSalle Investment Management Canada, managing approximately $4.2 billion in assets across a range of investment vehicles. Prior to that, John held key leadership roles at Bentall Kennedy (now Bentall GreenOak) and GE Capital Real Estate, where he developed a deep expertise in investment management, strategic planning, and asset optimization. John holds a BA from Boston University and an MBA and JD from Willamette University.

"I am honoured to fill the role of President and CEO at Centurion," said John McKinlay. "With a strong team in place, I look forward to leveraging my experience in private equity and global capital raising to drive growth and capitalize on evolving market opportunities."

John's appointment follows a period of significant expansion within Centurion's leadership team, including the addition of Paul Chin (CIO), Ryan Buzzell (EVP, Joint Ventures and Mortgages), and Stephen Marshall (EVP, Property Operations). This growth coincided with several key internal promotions as well.

"With John taking on the day-to-day responsibilities of the CEO, I will transition to the role of Executive Chairman," said Greg Romundt, Founder & Executive Chairman of Centurion. "The addition of John and the other strategic hires and promotions Centurion has recently completed will allow me to focus on long-term strategic vision, market positioning, investment strategy and leadership development – ensuring Centurion remains at the forefront of the industry."

As one of Canada's leading real estate investment firms, Centurion remains committed to delivering exceptional value to our Residents and generating strong, risk-adjusted returns for stakeholders. The firm continues to expand its vertically integrated real estate investment and operations platform while focusing on strategic acquisitions, capital growth and forming new partnerships.

"The opportunities in Canada's purpose-built multi-family sector are immense," added Romundt. "With a strengthened leadership team, we are well-positioned to seize these opportunities, drive continued growth, and contribute to addressing Canada's housing supply challenges."

About Centurion

Centurion Asset Management Inc. is a leading asset management company specializing in private alternative investments across real estate and corporate and mortgage financing.

Centurion currently manages $7.8 billion in assets across its multi-residential, student housing, and medical office portfolios.

With a growing presence in 45 cities across Canada and the U.S., Centurion is committed to providing high-quality rental housing, supporting real estate development, and delivering strong, stable returns for investors.

For more information about Centurion, please visit centurion.ca.

