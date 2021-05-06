CENTUM Financial Group wins prestigious Broker Network of the Year award

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - CENTUM Financial Group is pleased to announce it is the winner of the prestigious Broker Network of the Year award, handed out at the 2021 Canadian Mortgage Awards. This award recognizes the hard work, dedication and power of its more than 180 mortgage centres and nearly 2000 mortgage professionals nationwide.



"We have spent the past five years focusing on our core values of quality, integrity and a great product for our brokers," says Chris Turcotte, President of CENTUM Financial Group. "We shrunk in size, but increased in productivity, so the team is excited that the Canadian Mortgage Awards recognizes that strategic growth."

Turcotte says, since he took the reigns of the company in 2017, they've nearly tripled the mortgage volume and revenues. Furthermore, they doubled the network size in 2020 when they acquired Axiom. He adds that they don't accept just anyone who wants to align with the CENTUM brand— they look for individuals who fit with the culture they've worked so hard to create.

For the past two years, CENTUM has won the Digital Innovator of the Year award at the Canadian Mortgage Awards. CENTUM offers free technology and custom marketing for each office, something no other brand is currently doing. The Broker Network of the Year award recognizes both the digital innovation as well as the commitment to excellence that CENTUM is known for within the industry.

"We're not stopping here," says Turcotte. "Our next launch will be the ability for all our offices to offer agents payroll through direct deposit. We've been working hard behind the scenes and know that this advancement will be valued by both our offices and agents."

About Centum Mortgages

CENTUM Canada was founded in 2002 with the first offices opening in Regina, SK; St-John, NB; Olds, AB; and Vancouver, BC. Having helped tens of thousands of Canadians obtain billions of dollars in mortgage financing, CENTUM continues to lead the industry with some of the most innovative technology, systems, training and partnerships exclusive to the CENTUM franchise network.

