Centrum donates 300 bottles of product per month until the end of 2024 to Mamas for Mamas in support of Canadian women & families.

TORONTO, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - At a time where many Canadians have been impacted by inflation, Centrum wants to ensure everyone has access to products that support health and helps to close nutritional gaps.

(CNW Group/Centrum)

From June to December 2024, Centrum will donate 300 bottles of Prenatal Multivitamins per month to Mamas for Mamas. The products will be distributed across 3 branches of the organization to help expand access across the country. This new partnership aims to support Mamas for Mamas mission to change the landscape of poverty through innovative approaches to financial barriers faced by struggling families. Both Centrum and Mamas for Mamas are committed to giving a hand up, not just a handout to those struggling by providing them with essential needs.

As the #1 doctor recommended multivitamin brand in Canada, Centrum is excited to announce this partnership following the launch of the NEW Centrum Prenatal Multigummies. This delicious and enjoyable fruit-flavoured prenatal supplement contains Vitamin D and DHA to support women before, during, and after pregnancy and Folic Acid to support early development of fetal brain, spinal cord and help prevent neural tube defects. This new product will complement Centrum's existing Prenatal range that includes prenatal multivitamin tablets and prenatal plus DHA multivitamin softgels.

"With 16.8% of Canadians living in poverty, we are working to change the systems that contribute to the vicious cycle and aid in areas such as food insecurity." says Celena Arthur, National Partnerships Coordinator, Mamas for Mamas. "Throughout this partnership with Centrum we can fill the gaps in areas where the need is higher than the resources available. Having prenatal multivitamins available in our Karma Markets free of charge, will ensure that our community of women have resources to support their health before and after pregnancy which can also have a positive impact on families overall."

As Centrum Canada's first charitable partner, the brand hopes to continue exploring meaningful partnerships and expanding support beyond 2024.

"We believe strongly in the Mamas for Mamas mission and are excited to offer support to Canadians looking to support their own health, regardless of their financial situation." Said Syed Zeeshan Shams, Commercial Marketing Director, Haleon Canada. "Knowing we are able to grant access to prenatal supplements to thousands of women through the next seven months and looking forward to seeing this partnership evolve."

For more information about the Mamas for Mamas organization, visit www.mamasformamas.org .

Centrum® multivitamins are available across Canada at mass retailers, drugstores in-store and online.

About Centrum

With more than 35 years of nutritional science expertise, Centrum® multivitamin is the #1 selling doctor and pharmacist recommended multivitamin brand in Canada. Centrum® is a daily Complete Multivitamin with key nutrients, it contains essential vitamins and minerals that help support overall health and well-being. Centrum® owns a portfolio of products that help support immune function, bone health, eye health, energy metabolism, hair and skin health among other benefits. Vitamin and mineral supplements help consumers fill dietary gaps.

Multivitamin/Mineral supplement. Always read and follow the label.

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with brands trusted by millions of consumers globally. The group employs over 22,000 people across 170 markets, who are united by Haleon's purpose - to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's product portfolio spans five major categories - Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Other, and Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS). Its long-standing brands - such as Advil, Sensodyne, Voltaren, NeoCitran, Otrivin, Polident, and Centrum - are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

About Mamas For Mamas

Mamas for Mamas is a national charitable organization that supports mothers and caregivers in crisis by providing ongoing support to individuals and families facing various poverty-related struggles. Our mission is to change the landscape of poverty through innovative approaches to financial barriers faced by struggling families. While our name is Mamas for Mamas, we welcome caregivers of any gender identity or expression, including men, trans*, non-binary, and two-spirit clients. We envision a future where no Mama or child is left behind.

For further information: Olivia Mattina - [email protected]; Haleon - [email protected]