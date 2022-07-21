Centric Software® Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Its Innovative Market-driven Solutions

Centric Software leverages its agile, user-friendly, and cloud-based solutions to help companies manage complexity and scale with real-time product data, allowing product development teams to create new products to fulfill consumer demand.

In 2021, Centric Software significantly increased its reach by acquiring Armonica Retail and its cloud-based solution, Armonica Planning. The company adjusted and rebranded the platform to launch Centric Planning, an Augmented Intelligence-powered planning software to re-forecast and optimize assortments rapidly.

"Centric Software's primary mission is to provide the market with the best solutions via its experienced team of experts spanning 40 global locations, identifying and fulfilling client needs from its inception. The company also leverages its keen partnerships with leading companies to develop and deploy best-of-breed digital transformation solutions," said Samantha Fisher, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The Armonica/Centric combined solution empowers customers to react to sudden changes, specifically with the ability to streamline and improve product replenishment and dispatch. This digital transformation will give users enormous value via business planning, visualization, and execution based on real-time data."

Furthermore, Centric Software consistently invests in technology and boosts efficiency to meet the ever-growing market needs and gain a larger customer base in the long term. Centric Software's success, however, is grounded in a customer-centric operating philosophy that prioritizes customer satisfaction to achieve an impressive 99% customer retention rate. As a result, the company is growing steadily and continues to explore new markets with its increasing customer base.

"With its customer-centric corporate philosophy, Centric Software operates on the central tenet that its success depends on customer satisfaction. This philosophy permeates the company's daily practices. From the client-facing roles to the company's leadership, customer focus is an integrated facet of every best practice," noted Kiravani Emani, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "Centric Software avoids simply innovating in a vacuum by properly acquiring the air of the market, as client feedback is a significant factor in its product pipeline development. To this end, the company designs its PLM solution to eliminate silos by streamlining and harmonizing communication and collaboration across internal teams and suppliers, resulting in a frictionless workflow from ideation to product delivery."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to execute a strategy successfully that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software® provides a Product Concept to Consumer Digital Transformation Platform for fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor, consumer electronics and consumer goods including cosmetics & personal care and food & beverage. Centric's flagship Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, Centric PLMTM, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, quality and product portfolio optimization innovations specifically for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric's Visual Boards offer highly visual digital board experiences for collaboration and decision-making. Centric Planning is an innovative, cloud-native solution powered by the Armonica platform that delivers an end-to-end retail planning process designed to maximize retail business performance. Centric Software pioneered mobility, introducing the first mobile apps for PLM, and is widely known for connectivity to dozens of other enterprise systems including ERP, DAM, PIM, e-com, planning and more as well as creative tools such as Adobe® Illustrator and a host of 3D CAD connectors. Centric's innovations are 100% market-driven with the highest user adoption rate and fastest time to value in the industry. All Centric innovations shorten time to market, boost product innovation and reduce costs.

