Centric Health Corporation announces appointment of Matthew Hills to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Centric Health Corporation ("Centric Health" or "the Company") (TSX:CHH), one of Canada's leading healthcare services companies, is pleased to announce that Matthew Hills has been appointed as an independent member of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Hills has over 30 years of private equity, investment banking, and strategic advisory experience. He is currently a Managing Director of LLM Capital Partners LLC, a Boston-based private equity firm focused on providing growth equity capital to a variety of sectors, including healthcare, business services and niche manufacturing. Previously, Mr. Hills was Senior Partner and Co-founder of BG Affiliates, a mid-market private equity group investing in U.S. and Canadian companies. Mr. Hills has been on the board of directors of a number of public and private companies in Canada, the United States and Israel, and is currently a board member of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSX: KBL) and the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

"We are excited to welcome Matthew Hills to our Board," said Kevin Dalton, Chairman of the Board of Centric Health. "Mr. Hills brings a wealth of capital markets experience, and his strategic insight will be of great value to Centric. We look forward to benefiting from his guidance as we continue to execute our deleveraging strategy and better position Centric to realize its vision to become the leading provider of pharmacy and other healthcare services to Canadian seniors."

ABOUT CENTRIC HEALTH

Centric Health's vision is to be the leading provider of pharmacy and other healthcare services to Canadian seniors. The Company is one of Canada's leading, and most trusted providers of comprehensive Specialty Pharmacy services and solutions to seniors. We operate a large national network of pharmacy fulfilment centres that deliver high-volume solutions for the cost-effective supply of chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services, serving more than 31,000 residents in over 450 seniors communities (long-term care, retirement homes, and assisted living facilities) nationally.

With services that address the growing demand within the Canadian healthcare system, Centric Health's unparalleled national care delivery platform provides significant potential for future expansion and growth.

