Centric Health Appoints Andrew Mok as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Centric Health Corporation ("Centric Health" or the "Company") (TSX: CHH), one of Canada's leading healthcare services companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Mok as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Mok has served as the Company's interim Chief Financial Officer since November 2018.

"I am pleased that our Board of Directors unanimously concluded that Andrew was the obvious choice to serve as the Company's permanent Chief Financial Officer," said David Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Centric Health. "Andrew's leadership and contributions have been instrumental to the transformation of our business in the past year, including the business re-engineering plan, our divestiture and deleveraging efforts, and the recently announced financing transaction. He is an invaluable member of the executive team, and I am grateful for his partnership as we shift to the next phase of our growth strategy."

Mr. Mok joined the Company in 2017, serving as Senior Director, Finance before becoming Interim Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Centric Health, he worked at Ernst & Young LLP, practicing in the Assurance, M&A and Taxation groups. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant/Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

ABOUT CENTRIC HEALTH

Centric Health's vision is to be the leading provider of pharmacy and other healthcare services to Canadian seniors. The Company is one of Canada's leading, and most trusted providers of comprehensive Specialty Pharmacy services and solutions to seniors. We operate a large national network of pharmacy fulfilment centres that deliver high-volume solutions for the cost-effective supply of chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services, serving more than 31,000 residents in over 460 seniors communities (long-term care, retirement homes, and assisted living facilities) nationally.

With services that address the growing demand within the Canadian healthcare system, Centric Health's unparalleled national care delivery platform provides significant potential for future expansion and growth.

