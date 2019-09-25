Centreon Expands Reach Marking Banner First Year in North America: Eyes 2020 with Deeper Channel Vision

"A year ago, we came to North America determined to be the partners that enable businesses to focus on IT performance," said Romain Le Merlus, Co-Founder and CEO Centreon North America. "With our growing number of channel partners, we are elevating the discussion around infrastructure management within enterprises. Together we are co-creating winning strategies that aid our customers' digital journeys and help them transition to hybrid IT ecosystems."

Centreon is closing its successful first year by welcoming a new channel partner. Benchmark Corp, an IT solutions provider renowned for redesigning and optimizing the data center is leveraging the Centreon platform to help clients innovate and develop contextual insights as they streamline their IT environments. The collaboration has already been recognized with a top channel innovation award.

"Through our new partnership with Centreon, we can now deliver even more value to our customers," said Luc Villeneuve, President, Benchmark Corp. "With its ease-of-use, Centreon's platform is simply the best open-source tool to manage IT and operational performance in today's complex multi-vendor and multi-tool environment."

Centreon's EMS Enterprise Monitoring Suite is a modular, all-in-one IT monitoring solution for hybrid, multi-cloud and physical networks. It paves the way for organizations to innovate, future proof their IT investments and adopt new technologies for optimal business uptime. Centreon's solution is a strong complement to its partners' service module practices across Automation, Infrastructure, Cloud and AIOps.

With over 16 years in the global IT market, Paris-based Centreon expanded into North America in September 2018 to meet the growing demand for IT infrastructure monitoring solutions as digitally savvy enterprises address added cost and complexity associated with multi-cloud and multi-vendor environments.

"This experience of our first year is conclusive and optimally positions us for 2020. Our partner-first strategy provides the tools, qualified leads and pre- and post-sales support our partners need to drive success, while ensuring they engage at a pace that supports demands and meets the needs of their evolving businesses. We couldn't be more excited at the opportunities that lie ahead," concluded Le Merlus.

About Centreon

Centreon is a trusted software provider for enterprise IT monitoring of converging and hybrid infrastructure across a wide range of public and private sectors. Centreon's flagship solution delivers unified views and streamlined, interoperable monitoring for business-aware IT operations management, eliminating costly downtime and boosting performance analysis. Centreon partners with resellers, enterprise system integrators and SMB service providers, offering on-the-ground technical support and training certification. Founded in 2005, Centreon is a growing reference with head offices in Paris, France, and Toronto, Canada. For more information, visit www.centreon.com .

