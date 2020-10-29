CentreCourt President and Partner Shamez Virani Named Canada's Top 40 Under 40®

Shamez Virani honoured as one of the country's top young business leaders for outstanding achievements

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - CentreCourt developments is pleased to announce its President Shamez Virani has been named a recipient of this year's Canada's Top 40 Under 40® award. The annual award recognizes the exceptional young achievers in Canadian business, who are inspiring others and giving back to their communities. Founded in 1995 by Caldwell, Canada's Top 40 Under 40® has recognized more than 800 outstanding Canadians and is the country's most coveted award for young business leaders.

Shamez joined CentreCourt in 2010 when the company had only one employee and was about to commence development of its first high-rise residential tower. Today, CentreCourt is one of the most active high-rise developers in the GTA with 12 high-rise towers under development representing more than 6,000 homes and $3.1 billion in development value. To mark CentreCourt's position as one of the GTA's leading real estate developers, CentreCourt was ranked #11 on the 2020 annual Growth List ranking of Canada's Fastest Growing Company and listed by Altus Group as market leader in the GTA with total sales over the last 12 months of more than 1,200 units.

Shamez' business acumen can be credited for CentreCourt's innovative approach to building a modern real estate development company which focuses on hiring young, educated and ambitious professionals and training them to become best-in-class industry leaders. Shamez understands that talented people with unique areas of expertise in a collaborative and entrepreneurial environment would drive strong business outcomes.

"As the son of refugees who came to Canada with nothing but the clothes on their backs in the 1970s, I am truly humbled to be included in this year's list of young Canadian business leaders. It was always a dream of mine from a very young age to make my family and community proud by growing into a leader within the Canadian business community, and receiving this award is a moment that I will never forget," says Virani. "I am grateful to work with an incredible team of driven and innovative experts whose forward-thinking and dedication has helped catapult CentreCourt to incredible heights in the real estate development industry."

Alongside his work at CentreCourt, Shamez is a Board Member of Hold'em For Life Charity Challenge. Founded in 2007, the volunteer not-for-profit organization has raised an excess of $33 million for cancer research and other charitable initiatives. Shamez was instrumental in the creation of the $16.4 million dollars Hold'em For Life Fellowship Program initiative which helps fund clinical trainees pursuing cancer research at the University of Toronto affiliated teaching hospitals and provide stable funding for medical doctors engaged in significant oncology-based research to keep world class talent in the city.

As a recognized leader in Toronto's real estate industry, Shamez regularly participates on panel events hosted by key real estate associations including NAOIP, BILD and Urban Land Institute.

About CentreCourt

CentreCourt is a real estate company focused on the development of high-rise residential communities located near major amenities, rapid transit networks and employment areas across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A fully integrated organization that operates across all areas of development including land acquisition, zoning, design, sales, construction and customer care, CentreCourt is one of the most active high-rise developers in the GTA with 12 high-rise towers under development representing more than 6,000 homes and $3.1 billion in development value.

CentreCourt was ranked #11 on the 2020 Growth List ranking of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies. For more information, please visit www.centrecourt.ca and on social media at @CentreCourtInc.

About Canada's Top 40 Under 40®

Canada's Top 40 Under 40® is an annual recognition of the exceptional achievements of 40 outstanding Canadians under the age of 40. The program is supported by several prominent organizations all enthusiastically committed to Top 40's success, including: Founder and Managing Partner Caldwell; Presenting Partner MNP; National Partner Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc.; Media Partners BNN Bloomberg and National Post; Travel Partner WestJet; and Research Partner Caliper; with fact checking and verification by Inline Reference Check.

