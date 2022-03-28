CentreCourt Closes $406 Million Equity Raise

CentreCourt Platform II closed on its second capital pool with $406 Million of equity capital earmarked for residential development across the GTA

TORONTO, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - CentreCourt is pleased to announce the final closing of its second private real estate fund, CentreCourt Platform II LP ("CentreCourt Platform II" or the "Fund"), which has raised $406 million of committed capital.

CentreCourt Platform II is focused on acquiring strategic properties with potential for high density residential redevelopment projects in select Greater Toronto Area submarkets. The Fund was significantly oversubscribed, reflecting strong interest from CentreCourt's existing investors.

"We are very appreciative of the ongoing trust and confidence that our investors have placed in CentreCourt," said Andrew Hoffman, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to execute on our robust opportunity pipeline. CentreCourt Platform II will support our best-in-class capabilities as we seek to unlock residential opportunities in urban locations across the GTA."

CentreCourt has successfully completed four high-rise residential projects in the last 24 months and has an additional 13 high-rise residential towers in various stages of development, collectively representing over 8,000 condominium units and $5.6 billon of development value.

About CentreCourt

CentreCourt is a real estate company founded in 2010 and focused on the development of mixed-use, high-rise residential communities located near major amenities, rapid transit networks and employment areas across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A fully integrated organization that operates across all areas of development including land acquisition, zoning, design, sales, construction and customer care, CentreCourt is one of the most active high-rise developers in the GTA with four high-rise residential projects completed in the last 24 months and has an additional 13 high-rise residential towers in various stages of development, collectively representing over 8,000 condominium units and $5.6 billion of development value. For more information, visit www.centrecourt.com and on social media at @CentreCourtInc.

