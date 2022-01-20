CentreCourt Appoints Nine Key Team Members to Partnership Status: Organizational Milestone Celebrates New Leadership Structure

Unprecedented industry corporate structure to fuel company's growth trajectory and its success as a leading high-rise residential developer

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - CentreCourt is pleased to announce nine of the company's long-standing executive across all disciplines – acquisitions, finance, sales and marketing, development and construction – have been named Partners effective immediately.

As one of the top developers in the GTA, CentreCourt stands out for its entrepreneurial approach, ability to identify ambitious, high-potential professionals and commitment to training them to become best-in-class industry experts. It has been part of the company's DNA since inception to nurture a culture of meritocracy with a view to maximizing project success and corporate growth.

As previously announced, Gavin Cheung assumed the role of President and Managing Partner on January 1, 2022. As part of this significant milestone in the company's history, the following additional executives have also become partners alongside Andrew Hoffman, Shamez Virani, Stephen Belgue and Gavin Cheung:

Derek Deutsch , Managing Partner, Chief Operating Officer

, Managing Partner, Chief Operating Officer Bader Elkhatib , Partner, SVP Acquisitions

, Partner, SVP Acquisitions Jacob Truglia , Partner, VP Business Lead

, Partner, VP Business Lead Jason Lam , Partner, SVP Sales & Marketing

, Partner, SVP Sales & Marketing Jonathan Levinoff , Partner, SVP Finance

, Partner, SVP Finance Joshua Currie , Partner, SVP Construction

, Partner, SVP Construction Mitch Gascoyne , Partner, SVP Development

, Partner, SVP Development Nikola Ilic , Partner, SVP Accounting

, Partner, SVP Accounting Robert Barth , Partner, SVP Construction

"Over the past 11 years, we focused on cultivating a strong leadership team and, as we look to the future, we believe that having leaders that think above and beyond their particular area of responsibility and that look out for the best interest of the entire company is vital to our long-term success." said Andrew Hoffman, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer. "These individuals have distinguished themselves not only through their hard work, dedication and contributions to CentreCourt and project success, but also through their commitment to our culture and principles."

CentreCourt's core principles and long-term focus have distinguished the company while fueling its growth trajectory and increasing market-share. The appointment of these nine outstanding individuals to Partner solidifies the company's long-term growth plans.

About CentreCourt

CentreCourt is a real estate company focused on the development of high-rise residential communities located near major amenities, rapid transit networks and employment areas across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A fully integrated organization that operates across all areas of development including land acquisition, zoning, design, sales, construction and customer care, CentreCourt is one of the most active high-rise developers in the GTA with 14 high-rise residential towers in various stages of development, collectively representing over 6,000 condominium units and over $4.0 billion of development value. CentreCourt has significant long-term equity capital that will provide it with the financial means to continue its strong growth trajectory. For more information, visit www.centrecourt.com and on social media at @CentreCourtInc.

SOURCE CentreCourt

