CentreCourt Announces Direct Subway Access with The Forest Hill Condominiums

The Forest Hill will consist of a 14-storey residential development with a direct connection to the future Forest Hill Station from its lobby, positioning the project within the 1 per cent of GTA condominiums that offer this unique attribute. The building will feature suites ranging from studios to 3-bedroom units with many suits in the $400,000s. Modern architecture by Quadrangle and incredible interiors by figure3 will also provide a unique and stylish living for residents.

"Toronto's growing population, combined with rising housing prices, creates a need for condo projects in coveted neighbourhoods with top-notch amenities and direct transit access," says Shamez Virani, President, CentreCourt. "The Forest Hill will be one of the only condominiums with direct connection to the new TTC line, a feature we foresee becoming a larger focus for development as the city continues to grow."

THE FOREST HILL ARCHITECTURE

Designed by innovative firm Quadrangle, the 14-storey metal-clad building is broken into three distinct volumes and incorporates a monochromatic colour palette. Stepping up higher towards the Eglinton and Bathurst intersection and sloping downwards, allows for sunlight to penetrate suites, balconies and terraces, while also housing retail street presence along Eglinton Avenue West.

THE FOREST HILL INTERIORS

Situated within one of the most affluent neighbourhoods in Toronto, The Forest Hill will appeal to a well-travelled and sophisticated demographic; the design vision is one that reimagines traditional architectural and design elements through a contemporary lens. The result is a classic, timeless interior.

"We believe great design is about more than just aesthetics," says Dominic De Freitas, Principal at figure3. "It's about creating alluring environments that elevate a lifestyle. The Forest Hill will be a refined experience for residents, intimate and also dramatic."

Unit features will include:

Approximately 9' high ceilings in all main living areas

Combination of wood and matte laminate flooring

Quartz composite kitchen countertop

Porcelain tile backsplash

Integrated appliances

Shared space features will include:

Direct access to transit entrance to Forest Hill station from main lobby

Co-share social workspace complete with coffee bar and private meeting rooms

Oversized fitness space featuring cardio, CrossFit and yoga areas

24-hour concierge

Roof deck equipped with furniture for entertaining

About CentreCourt

CentreCourt is a real estate company focused on the development of high-rise residential communities located near major amenities, rapid transit networks and employment areas across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A fully integrated organization that operates across all areas of development including land acquisition, zoning, design, sales, construction and customer care, CentreCourt is one of the most active high-rise developers in the GTA with 15 high-rise residential projects in various stages of development, collectively representing over 7,000 homes and over $3.5 billion dollars of development value. For more information and to register for the project, please visit www.theforesthill.com and on social media at @CentreCourtInc.

About Quadrangle

Quadrangle is a design studio of over 200 people. We have been serving the business needs of our clients for more than 30 years, working across a diverse set of sectors, realizing visions big and small. Our projects innovate on tested ideas, create accessible communities, and reinvent old spaces. We balance creativity with in-depth business expertise to solve challenges, continually building and evolving lasting relationships through the successful delivery of legacy projects. For more information, please visit quadrangle.ca and follow at facebook.com/QuadrangleArch, Instagram @quadranglearch or Twitter @QuadrangleArch.

About figure3

With 25 years of business success, figure3 is one of Canada's largest award-winning, independently owned interior design firms transforming how people work, live, and shop. Invoking brand strategy and its unique design research process, figure3 takes an in-depth look at the intersection of human behavior and client goals to rethink the physical environment, truly connecting people to place. Based in Toronto, figure3 is a studio of 60+ designers, and works with the world's most exciting and progressive companies. Notable projects include Sony Interactive Entertainment, Cineplex and Virgin Mobile, and prominent residential developments such as Transit City and The Well. For more information, please visit figure3.com and follow at facebook.com/figure3, Instagram @figure3design, or Twitter @figure3_Design.

