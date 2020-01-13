Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation, Health and Technology District partner to accelerate Canadian health tech innovations for seniors

SURREY, BC, Jan. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI), powered by Baycrest, and the Health and Technology District announced today a new partnership to advance Canadian digital healthcare solutions for seniors.

Innovation in the longevity sector is vital to address the needs of an ever-increasing number of Canadian seniors, especially those living with dementia. CABHI, the Toronto-based global solution accelerator, and the Health and Technology District, an innovation ecosystem based in Surrey, BC, are working together to develop a pan-Canadian network of innovators and test sites to strengthen the national aging, brain health, and neuroscience ecosystem.

The collaboration aims to accelerate the scale-up of promising health tech companies, supporting them to commercialize and become adopted into the Canadian healthcare system. These include opportunities to support innovation activities and initiatives that address challenges associated with healthy aging, cognitive health, including dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases.

The partnership will benefit older adults, their caregivers, and families across Canada by promoting solutions that improve health outcomes, and will bring economic value to the Canadian healthcare system by advancing novel digital health innovations to market.

"CABHI accelerates the best and brightest solutions in aging and brain health to the Canadian public, enhancing the lives of thousands of older adults and their caregivers," said Dr. Allison Sekuler, Managing Director of CABHI, Sandra A. Rotman Chair in Cognitive Neuroscience, and Vice-President of Research at Baycrest. "We are excited to work with Health and Technology District to improve health outcomes, increase the effectiveness of our healthcare systems, and grow Canadian innovation in British Columbia, nationally, and internationally."

"The Health and Technology District is a vibrant hub where a number of innovators and entrepreneurs work alongside scientists, clinicians and healthcare providers to develop healthcare innovations, and bring them directly to consumers," said Rowena Rizzotti, Vice President of Healthcare & Innovations at the Health and Technology District. "Our pan-Canadian partnership with CABHI will strengthen the research, science and innovation activities to advance leading-edge healthcare solutions focused on making impactful health advances in areas of aging and brain health."

CABHI gratefully acknowledges the support of its funders, the Government of Canada through the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Government of Ontario through the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and the Baycrest Foundation.

About the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI)

A Toronto-based solution accelerator for the aging and brain health sector, CABHI provides funding and support to innovators for the development, testing, and dissemination of new ideas and technologies that address unmet brain health and seniors' care needs. Established in 2015, it is the result of the largest investment in brain health and aging in Canadian history. CABHI is a unique collaboration of health care, science, industry, not-for-profit and government partners whose aim is to help improve quality of life for the world's aging population, allowing older adults to age safely in the setting of their choice while maintaining their cognitive, emotional, and physical well-being.

About Health and Technology District

The Health and Technology District in Surrey, BC, is a rapidly expanding ecosystem of innovators and entrepreneurs collaborating with tech companies, scientists, educators and health professionals; each representing a range of business, technologies and research fields. The series of high-tech buildings located and under expansion strategically across from Surrey Memorial Hospital, offers a dynamic community where disruptive impacts are generated through the translation of research, science and technology into global innovations.

