Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation and MEDTEQ partner to accelerate Canadian med tech innovations in aging and brain health

MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI), powered by Baycrest, and MEDTEQ announced today a new partnership to accelerate the adoption of promising aging and brain health innovations, as well as foster pan-Canadian and international collaborations within the Canadian medical technologies sector.

CABHI, the Toronto-based global solution accelerator for innovations in aging and brain health, with a focus on dementia, and MEDTEQ, the Quebec-based industrial consortium for innovation in medical technologies, will work together to leverage their collective expertise and established networks to increase the prospects of sustainable adoption of solutions in collaboration with users, researchers, clinicians, health administrators, governments, and industry.

As the newest CABHI Innovation Partner, MEDTEQ joins CABHI's strong network of leading organizations working to advance innovations in the longevity sector through acceleration, scale-up, and adoption.

CABHI joins MEDTEQ's Beachhead™ program, a new pan-Canadian collective aiming to establish collaborative adoption centres for successful validation of medical technologies and health innovations, for the benefit of the population and healthcare systems in Canada and around the world. Both organizations will be able to share best practices and technologies within the Beachhead™ network.

"CABHI has established an international reputation for validating innovations in real-world care settings, and supporting innovators in the spread, scale, and adoption of solutions. Our partnership with MEDTEQ will benefit older adults at risk for and living with dementia, and their caregivers and families across Canada by advancing the most promising solutions in aging and brain health," said Dr. Allison Sekuler, Managing Director of CABHI, Sandra A. Rotman Chair in Cognitive Neuroscience, and Vice-President of Research at Baycrest.

"We are delighted to partner with CABHI through our Beachhead™ network, which will benefit Canadian patients' care. Tightly coupled with a growing international web of launch sites to accelerate market presence, the Canadian Beachhead™ backbone is becoming a game-changing contributor in the industry," said Diane Côté, CEO of MEDTEQ.

CABHI gratefully acknowledges the support of its funders, the Government of Canada through the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Government of Ontario through the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and the Baycrest Foundation.

To learn more about CABHI's partnership network, visit www.cabhi.com/news.

About the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI)

A Toronto-based solution accelerator for the aging and brain health sector, CABHI provides funding and support to innovators for the development, testing, and dissemination of new ideas and technologies that address unmet brain health and seniors' care needs. Established in 2015, it is the result of the largest investment in brain health and aging in Canadian history. CABHI is a unique collaboration of health care, science, industry, not-for-profit and government partners whose aim is to help improve quality of life for the world's aging population, allowing older adults to age safely in the setting of their choice while maintaining their cognitive, emotional, and physical well-being.

About MEDTEQ

MEDTEQ is the pan-Canadian Consortium for Industrial Research and Innovation in Medical Technology. Its mission is to accelerate the development of innovative technological solutions to improve patients' health and quality of life. MEDTEQ supports their validation and integration in the healthcare system and their impact, both locally and globally, by bringing together the complementary skills of industrial and academic partners, and with those of healthcare providers. MEDTEQ relies on the financial support of the Government of Quebec, the Government of Canada (delivered through the Centres of Excellence for Commercialization and Research (CECR)), the private sector and complementary partners to foster research-industry relations. More information: www.medteq.ca

