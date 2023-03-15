Central Park Welcomes New Luxury Apartment Rentals for the 55+: Say Hello to Astoria

OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Central Park in Ottawa can be considered a new neighbourhood, formed in the late 1990's and bounded by Merivale & Baseline Roads, Clyde Avenue, and the area of Carlington. It's known for its trendy New York streets names such as Bloomingdales, Gramercy, Manhattan and Greenwich, as well as urban meets country vibes. Alavida Lifestyles' newest build, Astoria, is positioned to contribute further to its growth with a vibrant 55+ community, with unique amenities and design directions that resonate with a culturally curious audience.

One of the many unique amenity spaces available to residents of Astoria's Luxury 55+ Apartment Rentals and Seniors' Suites. (CNW Group/Choo Communities)

Astoria's all-inclusive care-free resort features two buildings housing 350 55+ Luxury Apartments and Seniors' Suites ranging from 407 to 1152 square feet. The new development is currently renting a variety of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments to independent seniors with a target move-in date of August 2023.

Inspired by the Central Park concept, new spaces like the horticultural haven and upscale cocktail bar are designed to attract the culturally curious class. The horticulture space will be dedicated to green thumbs and include aeroponic growing techniques. The intent is to grow vegetables and fruits that residents will eventually find on their dining room plates. The cocktail bar area supports moody vibes reminiscent of Greenwich Villages' jazz scene, and the lobby's grand piano further supports the musical theme with an afternoon and evening concert series.

Other unique amenities include a makerspace, where one may find painting and model-making. Astoria plans to equip this space with a laser cutter and the latest and greatest of tools to help seniors in their quest to develop and enhance their skills. The gourmet corner is designed for those who find passion in the kitchen, whether it's tasting, baking, or cooking. Residents will have access to high-quality appliances and tools, and local experts will host classes and bake-offs. The morning bistro will provide coffee and treats, and a salt-water pool and sauna will help soothe aches and lift spirits.

Apart from its amenities, Astoria will serve chef-prepared meals and create a committee to allow residents to provide feedback on the ever-changing menu. A sample menu could start with a caprese or creamy broccoli salad, followed by a chicken supreme or beef wellington and end with a three-layer chocolate mousse cake or cheesecake cannoli with fresh berries. Besides delicious food, expect to find two different sittings, themed dinners, and a private dining room for more intimate dinners with family or friends.

Drawing from the founding principles of Central Park, Astoria includes areas for stimulation and winding down. The unique spaces will serve as extensions of its residents' units. Expect to find relaxation nooks throughout the building and spaces that will provide the social stimulation needed to live an active and healthy lifestyle.

"Astoria is designed for young, active and curious seniors! We have the pool, golf simulator, and fun excursions, but what sets us apart is things like hydroponics, the wine and cocktail bar, mindfulness classes and birding expeditions!" says David Choo, owner of Choo Communities, the developer behind Alavida Lifestyles and Astoria.

A concierge reception will dedicate itself to receiving guests and providing residents with services one would find in a luxury hotel, such as ordering taxis, securing restaurant reservations, and addressing maintenance requests. The 24/7 on-site staff at Astoria will be focused on delivering exceptional services, including housekeeping, maintenance, cooking and serving. Utilities such as WiFi, heat, hydro, and water are included in all packages. Nevertheless, residents can customize their experiences depending on their needs for amenities, activities, meal options and services, including transportation to medical appointments.

Apart from the unique location, apartment and amenity design, and quality-oriented services, Astoria provides peace of mind for 55+ young at-heart seniors who may eventually need more care or have a less independent partner. The Luxury Apartments and Seniors' Suites buildings live next to Alavida Lifestyles' Park Place community, which offers seniors options such as medication distribution and memory care.

To learn more about Astoria's 55+ Luxury Apartments and Seniors' Suites, flexible package options and unique amenities visit helloastoria.com or call 613-688-5045. Otherwise visit the presentation centre located at 314 Merivale Road, at the corner of Merivale and Central Park. Astoria will be hosting an event that will give you tips on downsizing and moving on Thursday March 30, 2023 from 1PM to 3 PM. Email [email protected] to reserve your spot.

About Astoria

Astoria is part of the Alavida Lifestyles and Choo Communities family dedicated to building modern communities throughout Ottawa and supporting independent seniors throughout a complete continuum of care. Communities are designed with two to four buildings that progressively move from one care level to the next, allowing residents more peace of mind if they need to adapt their lifestyles.

About Choo Communities

Choo Communities is a real estate development company founded in 1992 by David Choo, an engineer by trade and innovator at heart. Choo Communities houses the reStays, reResidences, Ashcroft Homes, Envie Student, and Alavida Lifestyles brands.

