Central Mountain Air poised to launch major Edmonton expansion

Non-stop Service to Grande Prairie, High Level, and Fort St John begins June 28.

SMITHERS, BC, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - As provincial CoVid restrictions in British Columbia and Alberta are eased, Central Mountain Air (CMA) announced that it is embarking on a major increase to its regional route network out of Edmonton. On Monday, June 28 non-stop service will begin or resume to Grande Prairie, High Level, and Fort St John. Frequency of flights will also increase to Prince George with convenient connections to Terrace and Fort Nelson. These new routes and flights will significantly contribute to the economic recovery and provide connectivity across Canada and beyond via CMA's airline partnerships.

Bob Cummings, CEO said, "with travel demand beginning to recover and mainline carriers looking at the regional part of their models differently than pre-COVID, our strategy has been to think creatively about how to use our fleet to add capacity back in, generate revenue, and get more people back to work. Aggressively connecting Edmonton with non-stop air links to key northern cities, and via Prince George to more B.C. cities, is a bold move by CMA, as the scheduled air carrier landscape re-forms in different ways." Cummings added that "we have great introductory offers to kick start these routes."

"Having operated locally since 1987, we have seen our share of challenges over the years" shared President Doug McCrea, "but nothing can prepare you for what CoVid has done to isolate our communities. It is critical that we restore these routes and rebuild with urgency, securing important transportation links for industry and families alike." CMA will be operating more than 120 flights per week with the expanded schedule, about 50% of its pre-CoVid total. This amount will provide a critical baseline to ensure proper access to these communities. "We anticipate adding additional flights as demand continues to grow, we are monitoring closely and will provide expanded services where they are being most utilized" he concluded.

Details of the expanded scheduled services are as follows:

Edmonton to Grande Prairie







Effective From Days of Operation Dep Apt Dep Time Arr Apt Arr Time Stops 28-Jun-21 Mon/Tue/Wed Edmonton YEG 0730 Grande Prairie YQU 0845 0 28-Jun-21 Mon/Wed/Thu/Fri/Sun Edmonton YEG 1600 Grande Prairie YQU 1715 0 28-Jun-21 Mon/Tue/Wed Grande Prairie YQU 0905 Edmonton YEG 1015 0 28-Jun-21 Mon/Wed/Thu/Fri/Sun Grande Prairie YQU 1740 Edmonton YEG 1850 0

CMA is currently the only air carrier offering non-stop service on this route. Moreover, Edmonton to/from Grande Prairie has a very convenient schedule, will operate its schedule reliably, and with significantly discounted introductory fares. "Service eight times a week with business-friendly times should serve the commerce links between these cities very well", said Cummings. Introductory July fares Grande Prairie to Edmonton are from $170 all-in.

Edmonton to High Level







Effective From Days of Operation Dep Apt Dep Time Arr Apt Arr Time Stops 28-Jun-21 Mon/Wed Edmonton YEG 1040 High Level YOJ 1230 0 28-Jun-21 Fri/Sun Edmonton YEG 1140 High Level YOJ 1330 0 28-Jun-21 Mon/Wed High Level YOJ 1250 Edmonton YEG 1435 0 28-Jun-21 Fri/Sun High Level YOJ 1350 Edmonton YEG 1535 0

The scheduled service into High Level is a critical link into Northern Alberta that CMA is excited to be offering again, having served it extensively prior to CoVid. With expanded four times weekly service we are confident this will meet the needs of the community during this stage of re-opening. Introductory July fares High Level to Edmonton are from $294 all-in.

Edmonton to Fort St John







Effective From Days of Operation Dep Apt Dep Time Arr Apt Arr Time Stops 28-Jun-21 Mon/Wed Edmonton YEG 1350 Fort St John YXJ 1430 0 28-Jun-21 Thu Edmonton YEG 1550 Fort St John YXJ 1630 0 28-Jun-21 Mon/Wed Fort St John YXJ 1100 Edmonton YEG 1330 0 28-Jun-21 Thu Fort St John YXJ 1700 Edmonton YEG 1930 0

Industry has been clamouring for improved service into Fort St John, as major projects work to get back on track and associated crew and support team movements from Edmonton increase. CMA is pleased to expand on its existing four times weekly one-stop connections through Prince George with these three times weekly non-stop flights that are well timed early on Monday and Wednesday, with a late-day Thursday option. Introductory July fares Edmonton to Fort St John are from $205 all-in.

Edmonton to Prince George







Effective From Days of Operation Dep Apt Dep Time Arr Apt Arr Time Stops 28-Jun-21 Mon/Wed Edmonton YEG 0830 Prince George YXS 0910 0 28-Jun-21 Fri/Sun Edmonton YEG 1010 Prince George YXS 1050 0 28-Jun-21 Mon/Wed/Fri/Sun Prince George YXS 1630 Edmonton YEG 1905 0



Prince George is the gateway to Northern B.C., and CMA's expanded service allows four times weekly flights for those in Edmonton, with convenient and well-timed onward connections to Terrace, Fort Nelson, and Fort St John. Introductory July fares Prince George to Edmonton are from $212 all-in.

In celebration of the expanded service, and in addition to already very low introductory fares, CMA is offering an additional 10% off base fares by using promotion code "RECOVERY10" when booking new flights for travel between June 28 and July 31, through FlyCMA.com. Booking must occur by July 01, 2021.

Furthermore, CMA extended its flexible booking and cancellation policy until July 31st for travel through to November 7th. Book knowing you can make the changes you need to when the time comes.

Overall, CMA employees are excited about this increase in service and look forward to welcoming travelers back on board.

About Central Mountain Air Ltd.

Established in 1987, CMA is a Western Canadian privately owned and operated company. CMA provides scheduled flights to twelve communities, cargo to ten, and charter flights throughout British Columbia, Alberta, and Western Canada. For more information, and to learn about CMA's enhanced COVID-19 safety procedures, visit flycma.com.

