Central Mountain Air names Bob Cummings as CEO

Former WestJet executive to take the helm effective immediately

SMITHERS, BC, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Central Mountain Air (CMA) today named Bob Cummings as their Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Cummings was most recently an Executive Vice President with WestJet Airlines from 2006 until October 2018. Under his commercial leadership, WestJet revenue grew from just over one billion in revenue to more than $4.5 billion. Bob also led the growth of WestJet Vacations, WestJet Rewards, the launch of WestJet Encore, Swoop and their expansion into wide-body flying.

"CMA has a proud history of scheduled service and has built a substantive charter business," said Bob Cummings. "I am excited by the potential of CMA to further connect Canadian communities to the world, whether through scheduled service, charters, and/or provisioning cargo. With a fragmented under 50-seat Canadian regional airline market, there are many opportunities before us. My first-priority will be to meet all the CMA employees to listen and talk about our exciting future."

Douglas McCrea has been President of Central Mountain Air for over 18 years, and will continue in that role. "Our Team at Central Mountain has worked hard to build an exemplary scheduled network and charter service. We strive to provide the best service to our communities we serve and fulfil the expectations of all our stakeholders. I am looking forward to working with Bob, showing him our great airline and all that we have accomplished," said Douglas McCrea. "I am proud of the relationships we have built with our employees, key stakeholders and clients and believe CMA is well poised for an exciting next chapter."

In addition, Binder Capital Group, an aviation-focused capital firm, has invested significant resources into CMA. Led by John Binder, the recipient of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year for the Prairies Regional award, the Max Ward Aviation Maintenance Trophy, the Binder Capital Group is skilled at identifying industry niches and supporting companies poised for rapid growth.

The investment in CMA is highly synergistic with the Binder Capital Group's core investments which include: a global aviation company focused on regional aircraft leases, spare parts and Maintenance Repair Organizations in Africa, Canada, and the U.S.; regional airline carriers in Canada and the US; and private airline charter companies in Canada, Europe, and the US.

"I am delighted to welcome Bob to the CMA family," said John Binder. "Bob's depth of commercial experience and broad skill set will accelerate our growth mandate and execution of our overall strategy. Bob's accomplishments at WestJet occurred with a strong employee and customer-centric orientation and this approach will provide benefits for the communities we serve and our employees alike. I look forward to the future of our airline under his leadership."

Established in 1987, Central Mountain Air Ltd. (CMA) is a western Canadian privately owned and operated company. CMA provides scheduled flights and cargo services to 16 unique communities and charter flights throughout British Columbia, Alberta, and western Canada. CMA is proud to provide safe, reliable, and affordable travel solutions to the communities we serve. For more information, please visit: www.flycma.com, follow @FlyCMAir on Twitter and Instagram or 'Like Us' on Facebook. To make a reservation please visit www.flycma.com or call 1-888-865-8585.

Established in 1976 by Mr. John Binder, the Binder Capital Group has grown from an amalgamation of three small avionics repair shops to a hometown brand with a global reach including both financing and equity investments in numerous industries. Aviation related investments include: Avmax Group Inc. (a diversified corporation providing aircraft leases, spare parts sales, avionics capabilities, regional airline operations and Maintenance Repair and Overhaul); Airdrie Airpark Ltd. (an operator of a private Airpark based in Alberta); Hangers and Aviation related real estate to name a few.

For further information: Media Contact: Bob Cummings, CEO, [email protected], 403 837-0471