Central body supporting Anishinabek Nation Child Well-Being Law launched at Grand Council Assembly

CHIPPEWAS OF GEORGINA ISLAND FIRST NATION, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Anishinabek Nation's Social Development Department launched Koganaawsawin, the central body supporting the Anishinabek Nation Child Well-Being Law, this morning at the Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Assembly.

The launch was held as a celebration of the work that the Anishinabek Nation technicians and Child Well-Being Law Working Group members have started in collaboration with the federal and provincial governments, to support the opportunities for success in addressing development priorities for Anishinabek children, youth and families.

"This is so awesome for our kids," says Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare. "The Anishinabek approach to child and youth well-being and unity is premised on the principles of wellness, healing and family-unity. We hope that Canada and Ontario will continue to support not only our kids, but all kids, youth and families in Ontario through effective programs and services."

The Law is an exercise of the Anishinabek First Nations' inherent right and jurisdiction over child and youth well-being and child welfare. Each Anishinabek First Nation has the authority to enact the law for their citizens.

"We would like to acknowledge the ongoing support from the Province of Ontario and the Government of Canada," says Adrienne Pelletier, Director of the Social Development Department at the Anishinabek Nation. "We have a sacred duty to ensure the well-being of our people. At this point in time, 19 Anishinabek First Nations have taken the initial steps to create a new reality for our children, youth and families, and to address the unconscionable harm that they have suffered over generations as a result of the application of the provincial child welfare laws in our communities."



Following a Sunrise Ceremony with Anishinabek Nation Head Getzit Gordon Waindubence, the launch of Koganaawsawin began with Biinojiiyag, a ceremonial prayer song for Anishinabek children, sung by The Raindance Singers.

Presentations with the remaining Anishinabek First Nations will continue to be coordinated in hopes that more communities, with the support of Koganaawsawin, will choose to enact and implement the Anishinabek Nation Child Well-Being Law.

The Anishinabek Nation is the political advocate for 40 member communities across Ontario, representing approximately 65,000 people. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.

SOURCE Union of Ontario Indians

For further information: on Koganaawsawin or to request photos from the launch, contact: Victoria Racette, Communications Officer, Social Development Department/Koganaawsawin, Anishinabek Nation, Telephone: 705-497-9127 ext. 2315, Mobile: 705-978-1188, E-mail: victoria.racette@anishinabek.ca; For additional information on Anishinabek Nation, contact: Marci Becking, Senior Communications Officer, Policy and Communications Department, Anishinabek Nation, Phone: 705-497-9127 ext. 2290, Mobile: 705-494-0735, E-mail: marci.becking@anishinabek.ca; Laura Barrios, Communications Officer, Policy and Communications Department, Anishinabek Nation, Phone : 705-497-9127 ext. 2339, Mobile: 705-498-1957, E-mail : laura.barrios@anishinabek.ca

