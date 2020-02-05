Centraide of Greater Montreal - An exceptional result for campaign 2019: $59.7M

"This campaign reflects the enthusiastic involvement of thousands of people who show their local love to help vulnerable people. Essential contributions from the public and from workplaces and their employees and unions will let us support the vital work of hundreds of agencies and volunteers, without whom our amazing Greater Montreal would not be the same," said Lili-Anna Pereša, President and Executive Director of Centraide of Greater Montreal.

Centraide awarded over fifteen Solidaires Awards in recognition of the outstanding commitment of workplaces and their employees and retired staff over the past year. Community initiatives to break down the barriers that can lead to poverty and social exclusion also received an award along with a grant of $10,000.

The winners of the Solidaires to Agencies are:

Centre for Community Organizations (COCo) , Solidaires Empowerment

, Solidaires Empowerment Regroupement Partage for its "Cultiver l'Espoir" project , Solidaires Mobilization

, Solidaires Mobilization The "200 portes" HM parents' committee, a project of the Table de quartier Hochelaga-Maisonneuve , Solidaires Citizen Involvement

, Solidaires Citizen Involvement Pierrette Gagné, Executive Director of the Information and Referral Centre of Greater Montreal , Solidaires Leadership

, Solidaires Leadership Calixa-Lavallée High School Peer Support Group, a program of the agency Coup de pouce jeunesse de Montréal-Nord, Solidaires NextGen

The winners of the Solidaires to Workplaces are:

Pratt & Whitney Canada , Solidaires Corporate Commitment, 1,000 plus employees

, Solidaires Corporate Commitment, 1,000 plus employees Intact , Coup de cœur, Corporate Commitment, 1,000 plus employees

, Coup de cœur, Corporate Commitment, 1,000 plus employees Ivanhoé Cambridge , Solidaires Corporate Commitment, 999 employees or less

, Solidaires Corporate Commitment, 999 employees or less Caisse de dépôt et de placement du Québec , Solidaires Mobilization, 1,000 plus employees

, Solidaires Mobilization, 1,000 plus employees CMC Electronics , Solidaires Mobilization, 999 employees or less

, Solidaires Mobilization, 999 employees or less Hatch , Coup de cœur, Mobilization, 999 employees and less

, Coup de cœur, Mobilization, 999 employees and less Caprion Biosciences , Solidaires StartUp

, Solidaires StartUp TechAide AI4Good Conference and Hackathon , Solidaires Innovation

, Solidaires Innovation IAMAW - Locals 869 and 2468, Rolls-Royce Canada , Solidaires Union Leadership

, Solidaires Union Leadership François Langevin, TD Insurance , Solidaires Citizen Involvement

, Solidaires Citizen Involvement UQAM Committee, Coup de cœur, Citizen Involvement

Taïeb Hafsi, Professor, Holder of the Strategy and Society – Chair of Management at HEC Montréal, received the Michèle Thibodeau-DeGuire Award, which highlights a major volunteer's exceptional contribution to the advancement of Centraide of Greater Montreal. Mr. Hafsi contributed by participating in the organization's strategic thinking for over 20 years. He also co-authored a book on Centraide.

Centraide of Greater Montreal is active in the territories of Laval, Montreal and the South Shore. About 57,000 volunteers are involved with the 350 agencies that it supports, and 22,000 volunteers work on its annual campaign. Centraide has a presence in 18 regions in Quebec and is supported by private, public and parapublic corporations and institutions as well as large trade unions. The money raised is invested locally to break the cycle of poverty and social exclusion. For more information: centraide-mtl.org.

