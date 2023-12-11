Centra Windows Honoured with Canada's Most Admired Corporate Culture for 2nd Time

LANGLEY, BC, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Centra Windows has been awarded Canada's Most Admired Corporate Culture by Waterstone Human Capital for the second time. This prestigious national recognition is a testament to the company's dedication to building a high-performance culture, supporting employee development and growth, and creating a workplace environment that prioritizes both physical and psychological safety.

"Culture is central to Centra," says CEO Garett Wall. "Ours works so well because of our Employee Ownership structure. It drives our performance, it gives us the ability to support more families, and it provides the agility that helps us overcome obstacles and thrive as a business."

The award distinguishes Centra Windows not just as a company but as a community—the Centra Family. From their innovative Employee Ownership program to the impactful Centra Cares Foundation, their unique culture has gained the kind of national acclaim that few in the industry manage to achieve. Previous winners of this esteemed award include WestJet, TELUS, Rogers, Coast Capital Savings, and Starbucks. The award challenges organizations to move beyond vanity metrics, emphasizing how employees experience their day-to-day work rather than superficial perks.

Centra also attributes their success with this award to their commitment to the wider community. They show the same care for those outside the organization that they do for their own people. They do so through the Centra Cares foundation, which has raised over $1.75 million for over 250 charities in BC, Alberta, and beyond. This year alone they have raised significant funds for the Canadian Mental Health Associations of BC and Alberta with their Annual Golf Tournament, and their Calgary arm donated a whole house worth of high-performance, UV-blocking windows for a young boy with a rare genetic condition.

This award, coupled with Centra Windows' growth and success, demonstrates that crafting a stellar culture really does make a difference when it comes to running a great business.

About Centra Windows: What started as a small construction firm in 1984 has grown to become the number one window manufacturer in Western Canada. Centra has industry-leading products and warranties with a commitment to first-class customer service. They are 100% Employee Owned and operated, resulting in exceptional care and pride throughout the organization.

For further information: Les Ferris, Copywriter & Media Coordinator, 1.888.534.3333, [email protected]