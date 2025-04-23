Centor Launches Smart Pill Organizer to Support Medication Adherence

Connected pill organizer for medication adherence tracking

Simple, patient-friendly therapy support

Real time LTE data transmission – no app required

Portfolio extension for Centor's remote monitoring solutions for pharmacies

Centor Inc., a Gerresheimer company and leading provider of regulatory compliant prescription containers and remote care solutions, adds a brand-new smart weekly pill organizer to its solution portfolio. Patient adherence to prescribed medication is crucial for a positive therapy outcome. The new connected device monitors medication intake in real-time, allowing pharmacies and clinical partners to provide simple, patient-friendly therapy support. Cutting-edge connected devices such as Gx Cap and the new smart pill organizer represent a significant advancement in medication adherence support. They use LTE signals and cloud technology to seamlessly monitor medication intake without the need for patients to install and pair an app. The new smart pill organizer has been co-developed with RxCap and solidifies Centor's position as a leader in innovative drug containment and medication adherence solutions. It is now available to US pharmacies through Centor's remote monitoring service.

"We are thrilled to expand our solution portfolio by bringing this new state-of-the-art connected pill organizer to the market," said Tony Haba, President and CEO of Gerresheimer North America. "By partnering with RxCap, we are able to provide our pharmacy clients with innovative smart connected devices and remote care solutions. This allows them to support patients in achieving positive health outcomes."

Sreeram Ramakrishnan, CEO of RxCap, added: "We are excited to launch this new medication adherence device in partnership with Centor. Our mission is to help patients stay adherent to their medications, and this new device, combined with Centor's unmatched relationships and services in the pharmacy and pharmaceutical industries, will significantly further that aim."

Remote adherence monitoring to support positive health outcomes

Patient adherence to prescribed medication is crucial for therapy outcome and can prevent cost-intensive hospitalizations. Digital therapy support is becoming increasingly important in this area, not only through body-worn sensors and apps, but also through connected primary packaging and delivery systems and medication adherence monitoring.

Turnkey solution for pharmacies to provide remote monitoring programs

Centor offers a turnkey solution for pharmacies, allowing them to provide reimbursable remote monitoring programs to qualified patients. It includes connected adherence devices, proprietary software, and hands-on support. Centor's connected devices like Gx Cap and the new weekly pill organizer use LTE signals to send adherence data to a cloud-based software platform, allowing pharmacy staff and clinical partners to monitor medication adherence in real-time and provide timely interventions to patients when necessary. The connected devices are easy to use and require no patient effort to set up, which supports engagement with the solution.

Smart Pill Organizer now available for U.S. pharmacies

The new smart pill organizer solution is now available for U.S. pharmacies and can be ordered directly from Centor.

For order inquiries and questions, pharmacies can contact Centor at [email protected].

About Centor

Centor, a Gerresheimer company, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of regulatory compliant prescription containers for medication dispensing in the USA. Focused on safety to protect against accidental drug ingestions while maintaining customer ease of use, Centor meets U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) regulations for child resistant packaging and United States Pharmacopeia (USP) standards for light transmission and moisture vapor resistance. Centor's product portfolio encompasses pharmaceutical primary packaging products and accessories, e.g. prescription vials, bottles, jars, closures, droppers, applicators and remote therapeutic monitoring solutions. Centor is part of the Gerresheimer Group, an innovative systems and solutions provider and global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries with over 40 production sites in 16 countries.

www.centorrx.com

www.gerresheimer.com

