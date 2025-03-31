Centera Photonics Announces Industry-First 1.6Tbps Transceiver with Integrated Lasers-Based NewPhotonics NPG10201 Chip

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- Centera Photonics Inc., a silicon photonics optical solution provider for data center interconnect, today announced the industry-first 1.6 terabits per seconds transceiver module featuring the NewPhotonics NPG10201 PIC transmitter-on-chip (TOC). As a pioneering integrator of optoelectronic devices for interconnect transceiver platforms, this marks a major step forward in rapid industry adoption of integrated silicon photonic-based communications solutions for reduced energy consumption in high-capacity AI and cloud-scale networking.

This collaboration between Centera and NewPhotonics enables the industry's first advanced DSP functioning alongside the NPG10201 octal channel 224Gbps per lane with integrated lasers built to deliver 1.6T OSFP solutions to Tier 1 hyperscalers.

"With the NPG10201, we are delivering an unmatched combination of integration, power efficiency, and performance to set a new benchmark for AI-driven networking," said Dr. KF Tsai, President of Centera Photonics. "By leveraging innovative laser-integrated PIC technology by NewPhotonics, our module eliminates key bottlenecks in power-hungry AI interconnects to dramatically improve thermal efficiency, manufacturing scalability, and overall system reliability. This highly integrated approach enables a breakthrough in pluggable transceiver density while keeping power consumption at industry-leading levels and scale needs that our customers need urgently."

The Centera transceiver, designed for OSFP pluggable modules, integrates the NewPhotonics laser-enabled TOC in an ultra-compact, low-power architecture optimized for the increasing bandwidth demands of hyperscalers and AI-driven data centers. The module's NPG102 monolithically integrated laser and modulator design eliminates traditional external laser coupling challenges for reduced power consumption. Innovation in NPG102 fabrication improves module production yield maturity, reliability and efficiencies that accelerate module time to market.

The Centera 1.6Tbps DR8 OSFP module design marks a new generation of low-power transceivers. The thermal design and optimized PCB consolidate module performance delivering the lower power advantage that hyperscalers and AI factories demand in network infrastructure upgrades. The easy array optics assembly saves process cycle time, and the interconnect on the PCBA process results in improved signal integrity performance for 200G/channel applications such as the 1.6T module with a data rate of 200Gbps x 8ch.

"Centera's leadership in high-performance silicon photonics transceivers is a testament to the increasing market demand for integrated optical solutions," said Doron Tal, SVP & GM of Optical Connectivity at NewPhotonics. "The adoption of NPG10201 for DSP-based modules by Centera signals a clear progression in the optical connectivity roadmap, reinforcing the shift toward all-optics architectures that reduce power, latency, and complexity for AI-driven networking infrastructure."

"Demand for 1.6T transceivers is strong, but widespread deployment is held back by power consumption and integration challenges," commented Vladimir Kozlov, CEO of LightCounting. "NewPhotonics NPG102 is a timely innovation that addresses these barriers in support of broader 16.T optics adoption."

To learn more about Centera products and the availability information of NPG102-based transceiver modules, please visit www.centera-photonics.com.

About Centera Photonics

Centera Photonics Inc., located in Taiwan, is committed to transforming connectivity and driving technological advancements through OE-ICs photonic integration. Specializing in high-performance optical transceivers, Centera is a key enabler for industries pushing the limits of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Computing (HPC). With a proven track record of massively shipping cutting-edge optics to data centers worldwide, Centera empowers next-generation connectivity at the forefront of research and development and is shaping the future of photonics to meet the ever-growing demands of a connected world.

About NewPhotonics

NewPhotonics is a fabless semiconductor company based in Tel Aviv, Israel, where it designs, develops, and manufactures photonic integrated circuits (PIC) that break the limits of optical connectivity and processing for a new all-optics paradigm in networking and compute data transmission. Founded in 2020, NewPhotonics is privately held and funded. For more information, visit www.newphotonics.com.

Press Contacts:

Centera Photonics Inc

3F, No.6-2, Duxing Rd, Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu City 30078, Taiwan

Tel: +886 3 621 3966 or [email protected] or [email protected]

NewPhotonics

[email protected], +972 3 614-3147

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2651004/Centera_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2292552/5236830/NewPhotonics_Logo.jpg

SOURCE NewPhotonics Ltd