Heroes of Valour Road, early Black settlements and colour-changing creatures also to be featured

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The stories behind some of Canada's most historic milestones, significant achievements, iconic artists and natural wonders will come to life in the 2021 stamp program. Here are some highlights:

the 100 th anniversary of the discovery of insulin;

anniversary of the discovery of insulin; five camouflaging mammals that turn white in winter;

two legends of Canadian ballet;

the 100 th anniversary of the launch of the legendary schooner Bluenose ;

anniversary of the launch of the legendary schooner ; the three First World War heroes of Winnipeg's Valour Road.

The following popular series will also make an encore appearance:

this year's crop of flower stamps featuring crabapple blossoms;

Lunar New Year, wrapping up with a stunning, multi-stamp retrospective;

Black History Month stamps paying homage to a pair of pioneering settlements: Amber Valley, Alberta , and Willow Grove, New Brunswick ;

, and ; the Canada Post Community Foundation stamp issue, supporting Canadian children and youth;

new editions of the Eid, Diwali and Hanukkah stamps, celebrating our cultural diversity;

the latest Christmas and holiday issues, featuring a heavenly angel and portraits of classic characters.

Canada Post is proud of its role as one of Canada's storytellers. The independent Stamp Advisory Committee recommends the subjects for our annual stamp program and relies on thoughtful input from groups and individuals to ensure that our choices are meaningful to Canadians.

SOURCE Canada Post

For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]

Related Links

www.canadapost.ca

